Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Shows the MCU is Poised to Repeat Comics’ Greatest Mistake

Wonderful as Miles is, he represents the problem with legacy characters. There was a legitimate story reason for him to become Spider-Man, as the Peter Parker of the Ultimate Universe died and so that world was without a Spidey. But then, he proved popular enough to stand on his own, so when Marvel decided to end its Ultimate Universe comics in 2015, they found a convoluted way to put Miles into the main universe, which means that there are (at least) two people called Spider-Man swinging around New York City on Earth-616.

Within that fictional NYC, the two Spideys don’t seem to be a problem. But in our world, it’s clearly a problem. If I were to tell you my favorite character is Spider-Man, what comes to mind? You think Peter Parker, your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the blue and red duds who has been played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. But what about the other guy? If I want to tell you my favorite character is the main character of the Spider-Verse movies, do I say that my favorite character is Spider-Man? No, I say my favorite character is Miles Morales, which means that he is not the de facto Spider-Man.

Instead of elevating Miles to equal standing to Peter, the fact that he’s a Spider-Man in the same world as Peter Parker means that Miles is not, in fact, ever going to be Spider-Man.

Multiple Universes, Only a Few Identities

At this point, one might reasonably ask why Marvel didn’t just integrate Miles into the mainline universe by copying the Ultimate Universe? Our Peter Parker dies heroically, and now Miles steps up to carry on his legacy, making him the one true Spider-Man.

One need only look back at DC to see why this never happens. In 1986, the Flash a.k.a. Barry Allen heroically sacrifices himself to stop the Anti-Monitor in Crisis on Infinite Earths. Not only was it a powerful death, but it was easily the most exciting thing Barry Allen as a character had ever done.

He was replaced by his sidekick Wally West a.k.a. Kid Flash, who became the new Flash. Even better, Wally had incredible character development over several years and creative teams, a true rarity in mainline superhero comics, so that by the mid-’90s, he was fully established as the favorite version of the Flash. There was no need to bring back Barry Allen, because Wally did everything that Barry could do and he was a better character.