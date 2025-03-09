The Biggest Bands and Artists at the SXSW 2025 Music Festival

Quelle Rox

Brooklyn-based, self-proclaimed “chonga” artist Quelle Rox creates what she calls “Spanglish Dream Pop.” All it takes is one listen to tracks like “apareces de la nada” and “mas bonita” to see the vision; spacey synth textures, wobbly guitars, and vintage R&B-tinged vocals make you feel like you’re floating in a neon-hued Miami dreamscape. Rox, who also goes by Rocky, has a warm versatility that would fit just as well on a bill with Kali Uchis as with Mac DeMarco.

DIE SLO

Three Austin-based hip-hop groups joined forces to form DIE SLO Entertainment, a collective greater than the sum of its parts. United by their motto “Stay humble but stay hungry,” DIE SLO features core members Sertified, SouthSide Hippie, WKDZD, and Clova, emcees with different skill sets and cultural backgrounds who nonetheless coalesce. The group’s latest single, “Still Holdin,’” featuring Clova icily gliding over Cassidy Fisher’s waterfall keys, signals this camp is just getting started.

Terraplana

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to hear Brazilian shoegaze band Terraplana’s sophomore record, Natural, by the time of writing, but if lead single “Charlie” is any indication, we’re in for a treat. Featuring classic quiet-loud dynamics, alternatingly lush and abrasive guitar leads, and bassist/vocalist Stephani Heuczuk floating above it all like a siren in dark waters, “Charlie” is an instant attention-grabber in an increasingly crowded field. Terraplana has more moves than just the typical shoegaze playbook, flirting with grunge, emo, and even Britpop in the past, so we’re excited to see what other tricks they have up their sleeve.

Kap Bambino

France’s Kap Bambino first graced SXSW in 2009, where their coarse electropunk style put them in the same lineage as Atari Teenage Riot and made them contemporaries with Crystal Castles. But with chiptune and hyperpop rising with a new generation, Orion Bouvier and Caroline Martial find themselves returning to Austin as elder statesmen. Wildly unpredictable and known for their kinetic live performances, Kap Bambino are performing tunes from their new record, set to be released on Cleopatra Records in March 2025.

Cardinals

With cosigns from fellow countryman Fontaines D.C. and Kneecap, Ireland’s Cardinals fuse swaggering indie rock with Irish trad folk and hints of shoegaze. Their bio namechecks Andy Warhol’s Factory and Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound; the use of squeeze box on “Roseland” recalls the Pogues, and the distorted vocals on “Amphetamines” instantly conjures images of Julian Casablancas in midtown Manhattan. While Cardinals are clearly rock traditionalists, singles like “Get It” show they have the chops and confidence to echo legacy acts without falling into pastiche.

Chan

Milwaukee’s Sebastian Oliva had no musical experience before deciding to dive headfirst into music production in 2012. Now known as Chan, he’s assembled an impressive catalog of EDM tracks that blend traditional Mexican styles with dance music. Whether he’s remixing regional Mexican music for the club or creating his own bangers that combine banda, cumbia, merengue, and other Latin styles into something thoroughly fresh, Chan’s irresistible beats will supercharge your dance moves.