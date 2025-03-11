Lili Reinhart Reveals Playing a Content Moderator Has Changed Her Relationship with Social Media

That surreality of that human element also drove the creatives as they developed the film.

“A lot of the anecdotes in the film are based on real events,” Briesewitz tells us during the conversation. “Matthew Nemeth did research and used articles for the script, I did research and watched a documentary about content moderation called The Cleaners.” However, she also was wary of letting these sources override her own voice as a filmmaker. “I didn’t want to take it much further than that because I felt like I knew what the world was. I wanted to stay focused on our story as well. It gets set in motion at this office, but then there’s a whole other story to it where Daisy goes into the world and tries to do something.

Reinhart had a bit easier job maintaining that balance because she grew up on the internet and didn’t need to do much research to play someone disturbed by anonymous strangers’ posts.

“I grew up watching a lot of things that I shouldn’t have just from being exposed to the internet,” Reinhart admits. “I was on Reddit way too young, saw things on there that a 13-year-old girl shouldn’t see, or no one should see, to be honest. I think we all have that kind of a story and we all have a video or an image or something that we’ve seen that stuck with us, which is sad, but kind of the whole point of the film.”

For both filmmakers, the process of making the film was a reminder for how the innovation of hte internet has seemingly corresponded with folks feeling more isolated and detached from their world.

“Social media has given us permission to get away with not having human connection,” Reinhart observes. “You can go a whole day without talking to someone in-person because you have connection online. Not that online is a false sense of community, but it’s very different from having an actual community. Culture has shifted where you feel this false sense of closeness because you’re friends with people on Facebook and Instagram, thinking you don’t need to see them in-person anymore because we can just DM every now and then.”