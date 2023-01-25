Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Teases the Movie’s Big Reveals

This article contains Loki spoilers

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might seem like a weird movie to kick off Phase 5 of the MCU. The Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) solo movies have been wholesome family capers to date, with the first movie focusing on Lang’s path from recently-released small time criminal to budding superhero, and the second building up the Ant-Fam’s bond while they endeavored to help a suffering woman called Ava Starr, who was putting others in danger.

The third film has a bigger agenda, though. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see Lang and co. pulled into the Quantum Realm and Kang the Conqueror’s (Jonathan Majors) domain. The villain and his many Variants will be the big bad(s) of Phases 5 and 6, and judging from the trailers and clips that Marvel has revealed so far, this threequel will be a much more serious and deadly affair for Lang as he goes up against Kang and his many minions. It will also break from the previous two Ant-Man films by being less self-contained, if Rudd’s recent comments are anything to go by.

In a recent interview with Fandango, host Erik Davis asked Rudd directly if Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania would have the kind of Easter eggs and cameos fans have come to expect from Marvel Studios’ more ambitious projects, and if he would gauge on a scale of 1-10 whether the ones in his upcoming movie would blow people’s minds.