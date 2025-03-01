The Power of Anora Comes from Its Last 10 Minutes and Final Scene

Anyone who decided to catch up with Anora because of Oscar buzz might find themselves confused early on. The movie begins as a Cinderella story with a sex worker in the princess role and the son of a Russian oligarch as the prince, and then switches to a broad farce that veers between slapstick comedy and genuine menace. Why, a first-time viewer might reasonably wonder, do people consider this one of the best movies of 2024?

The answer comes at the very bitter end. After a frantic and exhausting 138 minutes, Anora slows to an intimate close. The sudden shift is deliberate, completely reframing what came before and revealing a vulnerability and humanity that was always there, hidden under the chaos.

Controlling the Chaos

Toward the end of Anora‘s first act, Ani (Mikey Madison) arrives at the house of the incredibly rich Vanya (Mark Eydelshteyn) to perform a private strip tease. Director Sean Baker and cinematographer Drew Daniels shoot the dance as a full Hollywood spectacle. A loud hip hop song fills the soundtrack, almost drowning out Vanya’s approving commentary. The camera moves up and down Madison’s body, combining our gaze with Ivan’s. As Ani climbs on top of Ivan to complete the scene, light pours in from the windows, giving the image a dreamlike haze. It’s big and it’s dreamy, and it’s all in Ani’s control.

This small moment captures the tone of Anora‘s first act. From the opening credits in a handsomely lit strip club to Ivan and Ani’s post-nuptial whirlwind through Las Vegas, both set to a gauzy remix of the Take That anthem “Greatest Day,” the first 45 minutes of Anora are all excess, amped up to 1000. It’s not just the obvious sexual desire represented by the dancers. It’s the romance in Ivan and Ani’s promises to one another, it’s the perfect blue sky and partiers in the casino, it’s the triumph that Ani feels as she walks out of her job at the club, no longer a working stiff.