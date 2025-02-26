The Actor Who Should Win the Oscar: An Appreciation of Colman Domingo

For decades some critics have argued the Oscars award the most acting, not the best acting. The claim is demonstrable, too, as seen by Joaquin Phoenix‘s subtle work in The Master or You Were Never Really Here going looked over, but his big showy take in Joker gaining recognition. See, yet again, Jessica Chastain’s win for an over-the-top turn in The Eyes of Tammy Faye after putting in incredible work in The Tree of Life and Take Shelter.

And, to be fair, at one point in Sing Sing, Colman Domingo does give what you might expect from a typically Oscar-nomianted performance. In the film, Domingo plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, an innocent man who finds meaning in the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program while serving a life sentence in prison. Late in the story, Divine G learns that he has been once again denied parole. This news comes while the RTA mounts a theatrical production that he considers silly and disrespectful. Worse, he suffers a personal setback as well.

The bad news breaks G down, which Domingo expresses in a big, over-the-top moment, full of shouting and wild gestures. Perhaps the scene is why the Academy recognized Domingo with a Best Actor nomination, his second consecutive honor after being nominated for Rustin last year. And yet, Domingo does so much more in Sing Sing. In its best scenes, Sing Sing asks Domingo to give a technically challenging performance, one that relies on quiet and stillness. It asks Domingo to give the best and most nuanced performance of the year. And he does, even if it goes ultimately awarded by the Oscars come Sunday night.

Playing With Reality

Directed by Greg Kwedar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clint Bentley, Sing Sing adapts the story of Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield. Domingo steps into the role of Divine G, but Divine Eye plays himself, as do most of the others who appear as inmates. In fact, with the exception of Paul Raci as theater director Brent and Sean San José as Divine G’s friend Mike Mike (both fantastic), Domingo is the only professional actor in the cast.