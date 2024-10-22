American Psycho: The Actors Who Could Be the Next Patrick Bateman

“There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman; some kind of abstraction,” intones Christian Bale in the voiceover that fills American Psycho, director Mary Harron’s 2000 adaptation of the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis. “But there is no real me: only an entity, something illusory. And though I can hide my cold gaze, and you can shake my hand and feel flesh gripping yours, and maybe you can even sense our lifestyles are probably comparable, I simply am not there.”

Bateman’s description of himself is something that movie fans might need to keep in mind, given that Italian director Luca Guadagnino plans to make his own adaptation. Granted, the 2000 movie has become a true classic unto itself, and not only because it paved the way for Bale becoming Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins. It also saw Harron and co-writer Guinevere Turner find added humor and even hidden depths in Ellis’ drudging novel about a Wall Street trader who may or may not be a serial killer—making it as much a satire of toxic and fragile masculinity as it is an indictment of the callowness in ’80s yuppie culture among the so-called masters of the universe.

Yet Guadagnino has never been afraid of big swings. In addition to his breakout Call Me By Your Name and this year’s excellent Challengers, he also made the cannibal horror film Bones and All and remade Dario Argento’s Giallo classic Suspiria into a colorless, but no less dense, psychological horror. He knows how to take on impossible challenges… as well as how to cast them to often near perfection. Still, a filmmaker of Guadagnino’s abilities needs the right guy to step into Bateman’s pure leather oxfords. Here are some of the actors who have certainly slipped their embossed business cards to Guadagnino.

WB

Timothée Chalamet

Guadagnino loves to work with actors he knows and trusts, and given that Armie Hammer seems to be too perfect to play Bateman, Timothée Chalamet is the next best thing. Guadagnino has said that he wants to stay more faithful to Ellis’ novel for his movie, which means removing the self-aware humor and feminist perspective that Harron and Turner brought, and increasing the onus on the star to make the vapid Bateman worth watching while committing horrid crimes.