The Most Iconic LGBTQ+ Movie and TV Moments of the 21st Century

Will Byers Confesses His Love to Mike Wheeler – Stranger Things (2016-present)

It might be hard to remember everything that happens in Stranger Things since the horror phenomenon only returns with new episodes every half-decade (or so it seems), but every TV viewer will know what you’re talking about if you mention the Will (Noah Schnapp) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) car scene. Along with being one of the most meme-able moments in recent social media history, the emotionally strung monologue by Will served as the de facto coming out of the show’s most important protagonist.

Seen by millions of viewers worldwide, Will’s queerness should inspire a novel movement toward LGBTQ+ representation in ways that couldn’t happen before. Stranger Things transcends diversity qualifiers and minority subsects of the population. The sheer number of eyes on the series forces haters to accept gay people for who they are. If the Duffer Brothers conclude Will and Mike’s story wisely, it could blast open more doors for everyone to be authentically themselves.

Simon’s Mother Gives Her Blessing to Her Son – Love, Simon (2018)

Is Love, Simon corny, cookie-cutter, and one-dimensional? Sure. The first big teen queer rom-com to go to theaters didn’t really represent a large section of the LGBTQ+ audience, rather a privileged subsect of it, but it sure as hell nailed every big Hallmark movie moment it intended to.

The monologue given by Simon’s mother (a perfectly poignant Jennifer Garner) after his coming out—with her telling Simon (Nick Robinson) to exhale and be “more you than you’ve been in a long time”—wraps every gay kid and adult in a melancholy hug of pure love and acceptance. She speaks with reverence and genuine hope for Simon’s future, and it teleports most queer viewers to an alternate realm where being LGBTQ+ is just one part of their identity, and they are loved unconditionally.

Bill and Frank Share Strawberries – The Last of Us (2023-present)

The Last of Us television adaptation went by the book (or game) for the most part, adhering to the masterful video game storylines with superb acting by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The best episode of the first season though is the biggest detour from the source material, and it couldn’t have gone any better.

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett get nearly every minute of screentime as a couple who have the privilege of experiencing queer love for the first time as the rest of the world crumbles. When the men share strawberries together in their garden, the eating of the forbidden fruit symbolizes the dawn of hope in a society with no more bigoted social rules (even if there are runners and clickers waiting at their doorstep).