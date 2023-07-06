11 Movies That Really Are Better Than the Book

Imbuing the operatic, bloody story of the Corleones’ rise to the top of New York City’s criminal underworld with an authentic portrayal of Italian-American immigrant experience, Don Vito, his sons, and their “business associates” reflect an anti-establishment sentiment endemic of the times where mob bosses are made into folk heroes fighting against corrupt cops, shady politicians, and even anti-Italian discrimination (as HBO’s Sopranos capo Paulie Walnuts might say).

Coppola lets the story take its time, pushing many of the events of the novel to the arguably even-better sequel, and spending three hours on building tension toward stylish, explosive violence. He also has a certain visual eloquence the tawdry novel frequently lacked, avoiding muddled detours into the apparently Olympian-level sexcapades of the not-Frank Sinatra character, Johnny Fontaine. Instead Coppola found something more operatic, timeless, and American… in all its vice.

Jaws (1975)

Author Peter Benchley and director Steven Spielberg were famously divided over how the then 28-year-old filmmaker chose to end Jaws. In the book, the shark devours the Hooper character, presumably chomps Quint as well (on the page, the shark hunter’s death mirrors Ahab’s sealogged fate), and then simply dies from the wounds Quint inflicted on the fish when it’s supposed to be Brody’s turn. It’s the definition of anticlimactic. Conversely, Spielberg dismisses the laws of physics and makes an oxygen tank explode like a few tons of TNT.

It may not be scientifically plausible, but then again neither is a Great White hanging around one beach indefinitely. And frankly, it makes for a better story. That example is writ large with the film version of Jaws though. It was the first summer movie blockbuster that maintained the intelligence of the novel while jettisoning its bad ideas. Indeed, the book is as much a tale about small town greed, corruption, and a questionable mafia component, as it is about a really big fish. Additionally, none of the characters in Benchley’s book endear the reader, from Hooper having an affair with Brody’s wife, to Quint being a rather two-dimensional fisherman.

Yet the movie version of Jaws turns the tale into a primordial adventure of man vs. nature, channeling that Moby Dick magic Benchley aspired to. It also turned a trashy beach read into a masterful showcase of filmmaking which still drank from 1970s naturalism, even as it heightened it for maximum popcorn effect. Add in the bitter poignancy of making Quint a survivor of the USS Indianapolis (an innovation by uncredited screenwriter John Milius that was taken to an elevated place by actor Robert Shaw’s own rewrite), and you have a film that transcends the novel in every way.

The Shining (1980)

We’re well aware that Stephen King despises Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of one of his most personal novels. Given how much empathy the author imbues Jack Torrance with on the page, this is also incredibly understandable. The alcoholic and struggling authorial father figure obviously hit close to home for King. That still doesn’t mean Kubrick’s choice to turn him from the jump into an unhinged and entirely irredeemable Jack Nicholson is a bad one.