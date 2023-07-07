The Crowded Room Stars Discuss That Major Twist

“It’s important that we don’t see that in the beginning because we want to know that this person, this character is someone who’s there to help Danny, maybe the only person who really kind of believes that he’s got a story to tell that’s worthwhile and believes she could get the truth out of him,” Seyfried explains about the value of presenting the plot this way. “I think it’s important that by the time you realize what she does in her life and her career, that she’s a psychologist, I think you’re already convinced that these two have created a really kind of beautiful, deep bond. You actually really trust Rya by then. I think that’s why it’s good that we wait a little while to get to know her.”

The actress continues to point out that the two characters “need each other” and that’s why the storytelling works so well here.

“She’s the person who makes it possible for him to finally try to start unpacking everything that happened. We all need somebody to see us and believe in us in order for us to feel safe in the world.”

The series will no doubt start more conversations on mental health and Seyfried has her own hopes on what that will lead to for those watching.

“I hope people continue the conversation about the fact that just because someone behaves a little differently, doesn’t mean that you can’t connect with them, relate to them, or even care about them. People are so afraid of ‘otherness,’ which is so crazy because when it comes to mental illness and mental health, we’re all on a spectrum of trauma,” she voices. “I truly believe that every child has had traumas because anything that happens to you as a child, you can’t process the same way we would as an adult in a more healthier perspective.”

Seyfried then described how this was shown through Holland’s character, adding, “Danny’s trauma is extreme and his body took care of him in a way that was what it needed to do in order to survive. That’s what happens, we know this now. It’s 2023, we have a lot of information and it is still something that feels very stigmatized, even though it’s more present in all of us than anything else.”