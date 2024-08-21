From Alien to Star Wars: The Problem with Bringing Back Dead Actors

Conversely, when it came to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the extended screen time of an uncanny valley version of Peter Cushing crossed into concerning territory. After all, the actor had passed away in 1994, and while the casting department sought out Guy Henry, who already looked a lot like Cushing, an unnerving digital likeness of Grand Moff Tarkin was superimposed on Henry’s face. Similarly to Romulus, Rogue One is a fan-pleasing movie that feels tarnished by these deep fakes taking us out of the action.

Star Wars is arguably the worst offender in this phenomenon. The series struggled to decide what to do with Princess Leia following Carrie Fisher’s death in 2016, although it’s easy to be more sympathetic to Leia’s return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, especially with Fisher’s own daughter (Billie Lourd) playing the digitally de-aged Leia. The same can be said for Paul Walker’s brother, who stood in for him in Furious 7 in order to bring back Brian O’Conner for one last ride. Even as far back as 1999, Ridley Scott was himself resurrecting actors back from the dead with stand-ins and computer composites finishing up Oliver Reed’s performance as Prixmo after the actor died during the filming of Gladiator. Struggling to replace an actor and honoring their legacy is one thing, but there’s a much murkier side to this movement.

It’s often a struggle to see why you’d include a dead actor when there’s little need to bring that character back. 2006’s Superman Returns used CGI to recreate Marlon Brando’s Jor-El two years after the actor’s death and 26 years, and after his scenes were cut from Superman II. Theoretically it informed the plot of that movie, which was intended to be a sequel to Superman II, yet it seemed to knowingly be desecrating hallowed ground. The film’s villain even smirks “he’s dead” when looking at Brando’s image.

More recently, The Flash was rightly lambasted for bringing Christopher Reeve back from the dead. In fact, Andy Muschietti’s movie is one of the most egregious examples of using CGI to resurrect dead actors. The likes of Reeve, George Reeves, and Adam West were all featured, and more than just fans hated the “Chronobowl” scene for its lackluster visuals. And it was frankly disquieting to hear Reeve’s own children tell Variety they hadn’t watched it and had no involvement.

There’s also Ghostbusters: Afterlife (which was already called out as a movie that didn’t really need to exist), memorably featuring cameos from the OG gang. Following Harold Ramis’ death in 2014, bringing him back as a literal ghost didn’t sit well with some audiences, but I’d argue if there’s any franchise you’re going to do it, Ghostbusters is just about acceptable. Thankfully, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire learned from these mistakes and decided not to bring back Egon’s ghost for another sequel. It at least seemed more thematically poignant for the story Afterlife was trying to tell, with its focus on Egon’s grandchildren, than Holm’s return in Romulus. Other critics have already pointed out it would’ve been easy to use someone like Michael Fassbender’s David or to even de-age the beloved Lance Henriksen and bring in a variant of the fan-favorite Bishop model 341-B synthetic.

But then, that aforementioned de-aging has also become a popular trend with its fair share of problems. It might’ve been novel seeing a de-aged Robert Downey Jr. pop up as young Tony Stark for a scene in Captain America: Civil War, but when it came to Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, the much younger depictions of Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino took plenty of viewers out when it was used for more than half of a four-hour movie. It’s all the more frustrating when you realize the legendary Star Wars visual effects house, ILM, led The Irishman’s effects development.