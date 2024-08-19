Alien: Romulus Confirms Alien: Isolation Game Is Canon, Making the Timeline More Sinister

So it’s a devilish easter egg (one of many to the whole series). But its inclusion in Romulus also marks the first time an Alien movie has acknowledged the events of Alien: Isolation are canonical. And given the video game stars Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, this fundamentally changes the timeline of the series…

Rewriting the Tragedy of Aliens

Much like how a deleted scene set at Hadley’s Hope influenced the plot of Alien: Romulus, the entire setup of Alien: Isolation is borne from the most poignant subplot deleted out of that same movie: Ellen Ripley had a daughter. This secret is well known to fans who have seen the extended cut of Aliens; it was even the dramatic selling point that convinced Sigourney Weaver to come back for a much belated sequel.

For those who haven’t seen the longer cut: the revelation comes shortly after Ripley (Weaver) is salvaged from cryosleep during the opening moments of James Cameron’s sequel. She is then informed by a friendly Weyland-Yutani suit named Burke (Paul Reiser) that she’s been frozen for 57 years while her escape pod floated through the cosmos. Worse, Ripley is informed her daughter has died of cancer as an elderly woman less than 12 months before the events of the sequel. Ripley is thus a mother grieving a lost child when she meets Newt (Carrie Henn) in the most complete version of Cameron’s story.

It’s brutal. However, Amanda’s ghost over Aliens becomes so much bleaker once you accept the events of Alien: Isolation are canon—as Alvarez and Disney have done with Alien: Romulus.

In Isolation, Amanda isn’t just a lost child in Ellen’s memory, but a lonely, searching adult daughter who wants answers about what happened to her mother. It is how a synthetic named Samuels is able to convince Amanda, who like Ellen works blue collar jobs for the Company, to board a Weyland-Yutani vessel headed toward the Sevastopol in the year 2137 (about five years before the events of Romulus). Like the Romulus’ Renaissance, the Sevastopol is a space station, albeit much bigger. Run by one of Weyland’s cheap competitors, Seegson, the Sevastopol is essentially a deep space airport. And one of their docking scavengers now claims to have discovered the flight recorder of the Nostromo with a message left by Amanda’s mother, Ellen. Little could even the Weyland staffers anticipate that the scavenger ship also picked up… a parasite.

By the time the gamer gets to the Sevastopol, all hell’s broken loose. The space station is in disarray and survivors compete for resources while evading the Alien hunting anyone who makes too much noise. While we won’t summarize the whole game, suffice to say a lot of bad stuff happens and by the end, the only survivor is Amanda… maybe? Things certainly look grim as she floats through the blackness of space and the oxygen of her spacesuit nears zero. At that moment, mysterious lights from an unseen vessel illuminate her face and—nothing. Obviously, Isolation set up a sequel that was never made. However, the mystery of Amanda’s fate already paints Weyland-Yutani and Aliens in an even more insidious light.