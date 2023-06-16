The Flash’s Best Easter Eggs: Michael Keaton’s Batman, Nic Cage, Snyderverse

George Clooney’s Batman Returns!!!

Let’s start with what’s arguably the biggest surprise of the entire movie: the return of George Clooney as Batman — or at least his suave Bruce Wayne from the much maligned (but slightly more fondly remembered now) Batman & Robin. It’s long been argued (including by this very site) that Clooney was a very ill-fit for the cape and cowl at the time, especially in Joel Schumacher’s take on the character, which required a leading man comfortable with gags and slapstick, something the future Hollywood icon was not known for in ’97. But he’s perfect for The Flash‘s final and very best punchline.

“Who the fuck are you?” a shocked Barry asks when it’s Clooney that meets him outside of the courthouse instead of the DCEU Bruce played by Ben Affleck. Clooney’s straight-faced retort just before the screen cuts to black — “Barry, what is wrong with you?” — is pure gold. At least, in this Bruce’s mind, Clooney never left!

Dark Flash and Flashpoint

Much of the movie’s setup — Barry racing to the past to prevent his mother’s murder and his father’s imprisonment — is heavily influenced by the DC comic Flashpoint by Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert. Like in the film, Barry’s actions in the past have grave consequences for the future of the DC timeline, but they’re so vastly different in the comic that it would take all day to explain all the timey-wimey differences. That said, like in the movie, Barry’s actions very explicitly change Batman.

All the time traveling in the movie by both Barrys also results in the creation of the Dark Flash, a future version of the younger Barry (we know this is confusing) who tried to save Batman and Supergirl during their fight with General Zod so many times that he was transformed into an insane monster. While this version of Dark Flash is technically an original character created for this movie, he is obviously meant to nod to the hero’s long history of anti-Flash rivals, such as Reverse-Flash, Zoom, Black Flash, Savitar, Godspeed, and yes, an unrelated Dark Flash from the comics.

Michael Keaton’s Batsuit History

The Flash gets absolutely nuts when it comes to filling in the blanks for Michael Keaton’s Batman. A lot has happened since we last saw this version of the Dark Knight in Batman Returns over 30 years ago. For one thing, this Batman apparently succeeded in making Gotham City one of the safest places on the planet, meaning a retired Bruce can sit back in his decaying mansion, get drunk, listen to old records, and make pasta. But thanks to one specific scene in the film, we also know so much more happened in between.

When Keaton finally decides to help the Barrys find Superman and stop Zod, he heads to his secret vault of Batsuits, giving us our first look at a menagerie of costumes we never saw in the Tim Burton movies. Displayed in the vault are an underwater suit, a blue and gray suit meant to nod to the Bronze Age comics, a Knightmare-like getup with goggles, the damaged suit from the 1989 movie, and what looks like a prototype costume akin to the character’s Golden Age, complete with holsters for his grapple guns. We surmise the latter may even nod to this Batman’s own origin, which we never saw on screen despite Keaton’s own wishes.