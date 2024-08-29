Alien: Romulus – Michael Fassbender’s David Should Be in the Sequel

Similarly in the aftermath of Alien: Romulus, Alvarez teased a resolution to these plot threads when he explained to The Wrap: “My first intention, which we might figure out a way to do if we get to make another after this, is to merge them.” The general plot formula of forgettable crew members becoming canon fodder for xenomorphs while another female protagonist survives is in danger of growing tired, and alongside the dangers of AI being more relevant than ever, making David the ultimate antagonist would bring together all eras of the Alienverse.

Scott and Covenant co-writer John Logan’s plan for a sequel (tentatively titled Alien: Awakening) was going to take David to LV-426 to continue his Doctor Moreau experiments on the Origae-6 colonists, all while being pursued by the Engineers. Importantly, it implies this would’ve resolved what brought the doomed Space Jockey and its downed ship stuffed with xenomorph eggs to the planet in the original Alien.

I’m among the critics who think we lost some of the mystique when Prometheus revealed the elephantine “Space Jockey” was really just a humanoid “Engineer” in a suit. However, there’s still a lot of untouched lore surrounding these godlike creatures. As long as we avoid that wild theory that David is Alien’s Space Jockey, and the eggs are the Covenant colonists, I’d be fine revisiting the Space Jockey mystery.

Despite being largely standalone, Romulus honored almost every movie in the franchise. Alongside the Ripley easter egg, “get away from her, you bitch” ticked off Aliens, there was a visual wink to Alien 3, and The Offspring echoed Alien: Resurrection’s ending. Prometheus was brought through to the story via the Renaissance Station’s experimental black goo and the Offspring’s resemblance to the Engineers. Even Alien: Isolation was made canon via the inclusion of emergency phones. This makes Covenant somewhat of a forgotten outlier. There’s been an interesting uptick in Covenant‘s appreciation since Romulus, and if Alvarez can make it even more important to the mythos, that can only help its reputation.

Aside from the Xenomorphs and their various evolutions, David is easily the franchise’s best antagonist, and with his ties to the corporate greed of Weyland-Yutani, he acts as a precursor to other villains like Ash (Ian Holm), Carter Burke (Paul Reiser), and Alien 3‘s Michael Bishop (Lance Henriksen). He also doesn’t age, so unlike certain human characters, David can slip into the timeline decades later and still be played by Fassbender.

I questioned why they used the uncanny version of Ian Holm’s likeness to create Rook in Alien: Romulus, as others claimed it would’ve been the perfect opportunity to continue David’s story or use Fassbender for another David doppelganger. Still, there’s an altogether more exciting opportunity where a Romulus sequel can round off Scott’s original arc, finish David’s story, and potentially touch down on LV-426 ahead of Aliens.