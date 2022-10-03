The Best Alien Horror Movies Ranked

4. Color Out of Space

H.P. Lovecraft was a racist. It’s important to mention that when going into any discussion of his work, because it is something that underpins not only all of his writing but the entire segment of the cosmic horror genre he inspired. From The Shadow Over Innsmouth to The Mountains of Madness to good old Cthulhu himself, Lovecraft’s stories are fuelled by the idea that difference, on its own, is something to be terrified of, and that the prospect that humans (meaning white men) are not the God-ordained centre of the universe is too frightening for the mind to bear.

But while his racism is not universal, that fear of the different, and that vertigo that comes with seeing what a small place your perspective holds against the vastness of the universe, does tap into something common.

The “monster” in the Color Out of Space is no such thing. This alien is not an animal that wants to eat you or use your meat for reproduction. Nor is it an invading intelligence. It is truly alien, more so than any other creature on this list, and its existence and perspective are not something the human mind can grasp. It is not, as far as we can know for certain, even hostile, it’s just that its very existence in a human space is dangerous to us, its ways of interacting with us as destructive as a child hugging a snowman.

This film does an excellent job of taking the ideas from a story full of purple prose and some really quite painful dialogue and turning it into a gripping, disturbing story with some of the queasiest body horror you’ve seen.

3. Nope

Nope meanwhile, is a film that can remind you just how horrifying “something wants to eat you” can be. Cut down to its bare bones, this film is Jaws with a UFO instead of a Shark, and protagonists who just want to photograph the monster rather than kill it.

It takes tropes about UFOs that are old and well-worn that we don’t actually bother thinking about how scary they are. What if there was a flying saucer trying to suck you up? Like the Pixar short Lifted? Where would you hide? How would you escape?