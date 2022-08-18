Xenomorphs and Space Jockeys Aren’t the Only Aliens in the Alien Universe

There is an odd phenomenon with fandom where “our idea of what a thing should be like” frequently obscures our memories, and even currently-happening-viewing-of the media itself. A great example of this is James Kirk, a character remembered as a promiscuous renegade, a cross between Chris Pine’s rebel-without-a-cause, and Zapp Brannigan. This perception exists despite the fact that for three years on NBC, William Shatner played a massive nerd and consummate professional who (despite maybe two serious romances that actually broke his heart) would list his relationship status as “commanding a starship.”

The Alien franchise is another example of this quirk. Alien is a movie and multimedia franchise named after the titular “Alien.” We remember it as humanity’s first encounter with alien life, and that alien life wanting to either kill or lay its eggs in us—which will then kills later.

The popular imagination of the Alien universe is a sparse one: It is occupied by the Aliens, the dead Space Jockeys it was found with, and if you’re feeling generous to lesser installments, then potentially some Predators. It’s a view of the Alien universe that appeals to some fans who want the series to be “hard” sci-fi, with less of the bells and whistles of less serious science fiction franchises. And while it is true that, in the films at least, the Aliens and their dead Space Jockey hosts are all we see (we’ll get the Prometheus and its angry bald pale dudes in a bit), the actual text of the movies doesn’t support the reading.

The first bit of evidence that the crew of the Nostromo live in a universe full of identified extraterrestrials comes from their initial reaction to encountering alien life in the original Ridley Scott movie. The crew’s response is not one of surprise. The alien ship and the Aliens themselves are creepy, but nobody seems that shocked that there are aliens at all. Whenever anyone is waxing lyrical about what a discovery the film’s Alien is, the phrasing is always very specific. Ash (Ian Holm) says, “Ripley, for God’s sake, this is the first time that we’ve encountered a species like this.” Meanwhile in the James Cameron sequel, Aliens, Paul Reiser’s Burke tells Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) that this “is clearly, clearly an important species we’re dealing with.”