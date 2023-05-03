Redfall’s Biggest Bugs Are Hilarious and Sad

On paper, Redfall sounds like it should be a good game. What’s not to love about an open-world looter shooter that lets players team up to stake their claim in a world overrun by vampires? While the game falls short of greatness, it might actually be pretty good if it weren’t for the bugs. But boy, does Redfall have a ton of bugs.

Across many corners of the internet, gamers are sharing the many bugs, glitches, and unfinished assets they’ve found in Redfall. It almost seems like people find five more every time you look for an update on the state of the game. While many of those bugs are entertaining in their own ways, they are also quite sad in the grand scheme of the game.

The most obvious problems with Redfall crop up during combat. No two ways about it; enemies in the game are dumber than a bag of rocks. Countless content creators, including ACG and GmanLives, have demonstrated that vampires and their mortal minions have some serious pathfinding issues and have difficulty walking around the simplest of obstacles. Other times, enemies run past players, turn around, and then charge players again before attacking them.

Moreover, ranged enemies have some serious aiming problems, as demonstrated by Luke Stephens’ video of basic shotgun cultists that couldn’t hit him even when he stood still. Plenty of gamers have also posted footage of enemies T-posing, not reacting to being attacked, and, possibly worst of all, spawning without any AI or hitboxes. As a result, it’s difficult to take enemies in Redfall seriously. Would you be threatened by a vampire who is just standing there…menacingly or a cultist who grenades himself to death?