Why Yoshi’s Island Is the Best Super Mario Side-Scroller Ever

And by handmade, I mean literally handmade! The developers at Nintendo EAD had artists draw many of the game’s assets, took scans of the illustrations, and then digitized the art pixel by pixel to adapt them to the SNES hardware. While one might assume this technique would result in a flat image considering the two-dimensional nature of drawings, the game’s visuals boast a ton of depth. Thoughtful touches like the foreground elements having thick, black-crayon borders and the far background elements having a more faded, watercolor look create the illusion of vastness. This depth affects gameplay too. When a chain chomp seemingly miles away in the background leaps into the foreground, it’s a startlingly convincing effect.

Look at any Yoshi’s Island screenshot and notice how moody and evocative the color palette is. The ombre sunset and deep blue river water in Level 3-3: Nep-Enut’s Domain. The glowing yellow, oranges, and reds pierce the dark, cool tones of Level 6-5: The Very Loooooong Cave (yes, that’s the actual spelling…god I love this game). The color work is astonishing. We tend to take things like this for granted these days, but in 1995, nuances like this made a huge difference. Many of those nuances can be attributed to the game’s sometimes forgotten technical innovations.

Yoshi’s Island Was An Overlooked Part of the Evolution of Video Game Graphics

Yoshi’s Island’s use of the Super FX2 chip was a big deal at the time of its release but has been largely forgotten about these days. An iteration on the Super FX chip originally employed by Argonaut Games’ Star Fox, variations of the chip were subsequently built into game cartridges to enhance graphics in ways the base SNES hardware could not. This allowed developers to display 3D, polygonal models.

What’s special about the way Yoshi’s Island utilizes the capabilities of the SNES and Super FX2 is that it does so tastefully. The game is far from a polygon fest like Starfox, but it does feature polygonal elements like falling walls and rolling barrels that don’t clash with the game’s overall aesthetic but rather accentuate it. They lend the game a subtle sense of physics and depth.

The game also uses other SNES tricks like Mode 7 feature to stretch and contort sprites and background and foreground elements. The effect was used most notably in Level 1-7 (Touch Fuzzy, Get Dizzy), in which the stage’s foreground and background start undulating psychedelically when Yoshi touches or eats one of the floating fuzzballs wafting through the level. The effect was mind-blowing, but it wasn’t just cosmetic. The stage is more difficult to traverse, making it even more difficult to avoid the fuzzies. It’s a creative way to add a layer of challenge to gameplay, and the concept of reality-altering enemies and items would later be expanded decades later in games like Super Mario Bros Wonder.

That said, my least favorite thing about Yoshi’s Island is that some of the cutscenes abandon the core aesthetic of the game and use pre-rendered models that, frankly, look like shit. It’s like that last scene in Psycho where the psychiatrist explains what’s going on in Norman Bates’ head. If that scene wasn’t in there, the film would be flawless.