Why Tekken Is the Best Fighting Game Franchise

Tekken 2 built on its success and gave the series some serious momentum. The timing was perfect as in 1997, both Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat lost their hold on mainstream interest with Street Fighter III and Mortal Kombat 4 respectively. Then in 1998, Tekken 3 hit the PlayStation, becoming such a big deal that it’s the fifth biggest seller on the console. More people shelled out for Jin Kazama than Lara Croft or Crash Bandicoot.

In a time when 3D gaming was the rising fad in all of video gaming, Tekken reigned supreme. It not only had a better grasp on the concept than its traditionally 2D contemporaries, but soon overshadowed Virtua Fighter. The fighting game genre started to weaken in the 2000s, but Tekken stayed strong with its continuous releases. Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat eventually regained their household name statuses with 2008’s Street Fighter IV and 2015’s Mortal Kombat X, but Tekken never truly faltered. Though Tekken’s modern-day success is second to Mortal Kombat, Tekken 7’s sales have shattered Street Fighter’s recent releases.

The Consistent Gameplay

Previously, I have written articles that ranked every Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter game up to that point. There was juice in there because of how scattershot their titles get. As the years go on, their games each go in very different directions in terms of graphical style, gameplay, and overall quality. Tekken, on the other hand, continues to build upon itself.

Ignoring Death by Degrees, the Tekken games feel like a consistent product. The first game was rough, but there was something promising in its engine. Then Tekken 2 improved upon it. Tekken 3 improved on that. Soon each game was adding more ideas that were built on what came before it. Despite how far the series had evolved with Tekken 7, there are those who had not played since Tekken 3 and had no problem picking it up like it was riding a bike.

With Tekken, we get a satisfying formula that feels incredibly easy to pick up, but is difficult to truly master. Controlling the characters feels satisfying. Nailing a lengthy combo that involves crushing your opponent into a wall feels satisfying. Landing blows after the round has already ended feels satisfying. The tackles, sidesteps, reversals, and extensive movesets give you so many options in battle. Even watching it feels incredibly satisfying. When it comes to esports, Tekken tournaments are almost always the most hype matchups at fighting game events.

Thinking about it, what really separates Tekken from the rest is how it has the right balance of grounded martial arts bouts in a fantastical world. The usual fighting game has anime physics where fireballs are a dime a dozen and anyone on the street can simply jump 15 feet into the air to dodge them. It took a couple games to figure itself out, but Tekken characters aren’t that cartoonishly acrobatic. There’s a sense of…I’m not sure if “realness” is the right word, but the kind of fighting that feels at home in an awesome movie fight scene without breaking the suspension of disbelief. Yes, certain characters have outlandish attacks like lasers, fire breath, and crazy robot shit, but they pop and feel more special because it goes hand-in-hand with the MMA stuff.