Every Mortal Kombat Game Ranked Worst to Best

This is one of those games that was rushed out the door in an unfinished state. Originally, it was supposed to be an action game where you play as both Jax and Sonya (it was even depicted as such on a magazine cover) but the whole thing was thrown together so fast that Sonya ended up being cut without so much of an explanation. Even Kabal, a major member of the villains’ team, got cut.

What we got instead was a sloppy and borderline unplayable collection of mazes and endless bland action. It was barely coherent, but hey, at least it gave us Tremor.

13. Mortal Kombat 4

The late-’90s obsession over converting nearly every popular gaming franchise to 3D is tough to look back at. For every Mario game that got it right, it feels like there’s an Earthworm Jim and a Castlevania that got it laughably wrong. For instance, Midway decided to follow their excellent 2D Mortal Kombat 3 games with the scaled-down, and downright ugly, 3D fighter, Mortal Kombat 4. With it came a cast of new characters who were either incredibly boring or laughably derivative.

The new things this game’s 3D engine allowed for just couldn’t make up for the title’s other flaws. The developers even had to implement a combo-stopping system to make up for their inability to program around infinite combos. This game’s melee weapons were at least a good start toward a great idea, but they can only do so much. MK 4 even dropped the classic text endings in favor of questionable cutscenes. The results are…amazing.

12. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

Honestly, I was never too bothered by the controversial bloodless Fatalities and “Heroic Brutalities” in this game. I was more bothered by the hypocrisy behind those ideas considering DC Comics spent years filling their comics with brutal gore. For some reason, though, they felt that brutal gore in a Mortal Kombat game was a step too far.

This one suffers from being the weak link between Mortal Kombat: Armageddon and Mortal Kombat 9 while having little to stand out beyond the novelty of the crossover and the story campaign. The timing-based EX moves, the “falling off a cliff brawling” minigame, and the “RAGE” meter just did not add much to the MK experience. It also doesn’t help that the DC side of the roster was about as basic as a DC roster can get.