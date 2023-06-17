Why the Forgotten Realms Is Dungeons and Dragons’ Most Beloved Setting

Yet, one of the most beloved characters that calls the Forgotten Realms home is the brooding and noble Drow ranger, Drizzt Do’Urden. Since 1988 Drizzt has captured the hearts of countless readers through the novels of R.A. Salvatore. His journey of self-discovery, battles against the various forces of the Underdark, and unwavering commitment to justice have made him an enduring symbol of heroism and redemption. Through his stories, the various key locations of the Forgotten Realms are explored in greater depth. Those explorations offer those familiar with the game a moment of excited recognition and those who have not yet entertained the idea of playing D&D a glimpse into a world of possibilities they could explore with pen and paper. These stories that transcend the page engage readers by enticing them to experience the same thrilling adventures in the Forgotten Realms as their beloved hero.

The Forgotten Realms also plays home to a number of characters that serve as cornerstones of the franchise’s lore. Most notably, the wizard Elminster has become the hallmark figure of arcane knowledge and lore. Created by the father of the Forgotten Realms himself, Larry Elmore, Elminster’s presence in numerous novels and sourcebooks has shaped the understanding of magic in the Forgotten Realms and provided players with a glimpse into the mystical mysteries that add the “sorcery” to the “Sword and Sorcery” genre. Elminster became a powerful tool of exposition allowing readers, players, and storytellers alike to learn more about the Forgotten Realms setting through his various novelized adventures. At the gaming table itself, Elminster could be activated as a non-player character controlled by Game Masters and Storytellers to act as a recognizable guide that could arrive and impart knowledge to those adding their experiences to the great tapestry of D&D lore.

Flexibility and Adaptability of Themes

Along with being an important part of the greater D&D universe, the Forgotten Realms can accommodate a wide range of themes and genres for its explorers and storytellers in ways other environments can not.

For instance, Ravenloft is a D&D setting that has its roots firmly planted in gothic horror and melancholy dread. While a skilled storyteller could weave an adventure full of high adventure full of warmth and joy, the setting, as presented, is intentional in its tone and the direction it wants players to take. The same can be said for the themes and lore of Mythic Odysseys of Theros, which asks players to wander into a world that is very much inspired by the iconography and cultures synonymous with Greek Mtyh. While many settings could be bent and manipulated to make anything possible, the Forgotten Realms readily presents opportunities for a variety of themes in its very framework.

If you are looking for epic quests, hack-and-slash dungeon crawls, or horror-filled sagas, the Forgotten Realms provides a fertile ground for storytellers and players. Their diverse collection of locations and lore can fit the tone and style that both players and storytellers are looking for.

If you are looking for epic quests in the style of classic high fantasy, the Forgotten Realms provides ample opportunity for you and your friends to stand face-to-face with ancient dragons bent on unleashing destruction upon the world. Gaming modules like “Hoard of the Dragon Queen,” where heroes face off against the Cult of the Dragon and their draconic allies, or “Princes of the Apocalypse,” where elemental cults threaten to bring about the end of the world, are just a few of the pre-written stories of epic proportions that players can find themselves engaged in.