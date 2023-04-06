Why Dungeons and Dragons Is Getting Rid of Controversial Half-Races

I don’t want to put words in Crawford’s mouth (he didn’t elaborate on that explanation beyond that quote, to the best of our knowledge), but it’s worth noting that the potentially problematic nature of those race options has come up before. In most instances, the complaints/problems come down to the fact that Half-Elves and Half-Orcs are specifically identified as separate races in certain handbook versions whereas other combinations are not. Why those two? Well, it’s not 100% clear, but it is worth noting that a lot of early D&D concepts were lifted from J.R.R. Tolkien’s work. Tolkien mentioned Half-Elves and Half-Orcs as separate races, so D&D treated them separately as well. That at least seems to be one of the more likely explanations for the origins of this design decision.

For some time, there have been general concerns about why those two half-races merit being treated as separate figures when no other combinations seemingly warranted such notable distinctions. It was an especially hot topic in the case of the Half-Orcs who, again, were sometimes chosen so that players could “pass” without having to deal with all of the social issues that come with playing as an Orc. You can probably see why that could be an issue. There’s also the matter of the implications of the generally derogatory term “half-breed” and how the negative implications of that term could be applied to those race options.

Again, though, this decision also seems to be based on statistical and character creation balancing changes as much as (if not more than) concerns over the social implications of those older designs. The quote from Crawford just seems to have drawn a lot of heat over a change that was actually confirmed quite some time ago.

As with all D&D modifications, we’ll see how this one shakes out from a mechanical perspective. Some are already lamenting losing out on the unique aspects of the Half-Elf and Half-Orc races, while others seem unconvinced that this change will fulfill its seemingly intended function. I personally believe that these changes seem to stem from good intentions from both a balancing perspective and a social perspective, but it’s important to know that the suddenly popular talk of the “half-race” or “half-species” concept being scrubbed from the game entirely isn’t accurate. Like so many things in D&D, it’s just changing.