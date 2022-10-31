How Wizardry’s Forgotten Innovations Shaped the Modern RPG

It’s a digital upgrade from Dungeons & Dragons, which allowed human characters to eventually dual-class into another role as early as its first edition. Both set-ups demand a heavy investment, but players looking to overcome the toughest challenges will eventually enjoy the payoff.

Such job systems became the basis for countless party-based RPGs to come. The creator of Dragon Quest, Yuji Horii, was one of the first notable names to use his love for Wizardry to realize his own gaming vision in 1986. The original Dragon Quest only featured one party member, the descendant of the legendary Erdrick, but by the third game in the series, Horii fully adopted Wizardry’s recruitment gimmick. In that game, players were not only building their own party from scratch; they could journey to the temple of Dhama and use re-classing to further customize their skills. Today, similar systems can be found in all manners of RPGs.

Even 1987’s Final Fantasy borrowed from the Wizardry party system by allowing you to shape your four heroes and advance their classes after finding Bahamut. Final Fantasy V utilized a more complex job class system that featured an astounding 22 jobs that our heroes could switch in and out of at will. Today, similar systems are what keep blockbuster MMOs like Final Fantasy XIV as addictive as they are. Even as Square-Enix pivots to more action-heavy JRPGs, the hybrid job combos and slow pace of the Bravely Default franchise help keep that Wizardry style resonating with the company’s fans.

Wizardry Evolved the Standard RPG Combat Interface

Wizardry found a way to give their players as much information as possible in an era where every pixel was precious real estate. Key character stats filled up the bottom third of the screen, while the wireframe corridor at the center of the screen depicted whatever monsters you were fighting. Above everything was some enemy information or a set of field options. Combat options would appear as needed, with sub-menus laying all your possible tactics out.

It’s a design so sleek that the Dragon Quest series has yet to move away from it. Dragon Quest even kept the same static portrait and monster style until the franchise’s sixth major entry in 1995. The more modern entries in the franchise are more visually dynamic to be sure, but even they retain the core of the original display thanks to staples like the “Fight/Run/Item” option kit. That series’ remakes typically offer the classic style as an option, with Dragon Quest XI going all in on its joyful retro mode option.

While the Final Fantasy franchise has played with gimmicks like active time battle systems, the series has historically had a hard time moving completely away from that Wizardry-styled HUD. Even modern, more action-packed Final Fantasy games like Stranger of Paradise utilize elements of that UI. Meanwhile, Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler embraces a classic display, making the game a treat to navigate.