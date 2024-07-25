What Is Skibidi Toilet, and Why Does Michael Bay Want to Make a Movie About It?

Skibidi Toilet’s popularity may be more notable than the series itself. The various Skibidi Toilet videos have accumulated over 65 billion views across various YouTube channels and over 15 billion views on TikTok. Its world and characters are also a fixture in the Roblox gaming universe, which makes sense given the crossover between Skibidi Toilet and Roblox’s incredibly young core fanbases. It is, by any modern media metric, a full-blown internet phenomenon.

At this point, you may be tempted to check out the videos for yourself. Before you do so, it’s only fair to warn you that those videos will likely be incomprehensible and potentially painful to anyone not in their target Gen Alpha or younger Gen Z audience. It will likely strike you as a bewildering series of images and noises that offer no clear purpose or discernible humor. To be fair, it’s not just an age thing. Even some younger viewers just don’t get the series’ appeal or find the whole thing to be incredibly awkward.

Yet, I do kind of get the Skibidi Toilet phenomenon. Not in terms of what’s actually happening in these videos (I couldn’t hazard a guess on that subject) but rather in terms of how this series became so popular.

First off, any member of any internet-fueled generation does not get to pretend they didn’t spend part of their lives on some corner of the web that they can no longer justify or make sense of. I’ve seen your GeoCities pages, Salad Finger videos, and Planking photos. The sooner you accept that these kinds of things are destined to come along, the sooner you’ll rid yourself of the burden of thinking they need to be of any serious value to you.

Second, you may be underestimating the Source Filmmaker factor. Over the last decade or so, online videos made with Source Filmmaker have become especially popular among younger generations. When combined with the digestible format of the Skibidi Toilet videos (they’re perfect TikTok fodder), that Source Filmmaker format easily reaches and speaks to exactly the kinds of viewers these videos were made for in the first place. The almost Minions-like nature of the leading characters and their lack of any traditional language also helps these videos reach a massive global audience that only needs to speak the language of Source, memes, and the kind of “anti-humor” deep-fried absurdity these shorts ultimately represent.

Finally, there is the lore factor. As Skibidi Toilet evolves and grows, it continues to tap into that sector of internet culture that is obsessed with understanding, keeping up with, and ultimately explaining the lore behind pretty much everything. Entire communities have been built around such deep dives, and if you’re on this site, I’m willing to bet that you’ve succumbed to the allure of such lore at one point or another.