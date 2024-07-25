How Dice Rolls Became Modern Gaming’s Most Important Mechanic

The Dice Roll Moves Beyond RPGs

Outside of CRPGs, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the only other prominent place in which dice rolls are significant to gameplay is in the digital board gaming market. Of course, the likes of Monopoly or Risk are other titles where this concept is rather prominent. But they are literal copy-and-paste formulas that have already been mastered. Compared to CRPGs, there’s very little alteration needed to adapt these titles to a new medium.

A completely different genre has also been born of those ideas too, with an array of dice-rolling games launching that use the mechanic to guide the entire play session. Strategy titles such as Die In The Dungeon or Roll have honed in on what makes this kind of gameplay so addictive, and have ultimately produced original styles that have enchanted audiences.

However, moving away from the tabletop-esque titles that utilize dice-rolling mechanics, the concept has continuously evolved as it becomes evermore interlinked with video gaming. That’s partially due to the increasingly popular incorporation of RPG-lite mechanics in a wider variety of games. Even concepts such as loot boxes are variations on the dice roll. That’s a classic example, as the very nature of a loot box is built on a random reveal with a positive or negative outcome. While it’s not visually expressed as a dice roll, loot boxes take the exact same principles of the mechanic and paint them in a different light.

Titles that use random number generators in their coding or RNG techniques also make use of the basics of dice-rolling, but again with a slightly different setup. Fortnite for instance has RNG mechanics built in, to create unpredictability on a battlefield. What weapons might appear and what gear can be found changes based on the number that’s chosen by the software. Pokémon takes advantage of that same notion, but players are faced with random wild Pokémon appearing, with a smaller and smaller likelihood of Shinies or shape-shifters like Dittos showing up. In truth, the video game industry would look incredibly different without dice-rolling. Regardless of the form it takes, it’s still a relevant and reliable tool that can make a genuine difference to the player’s experience in every capacity.

Invisible Dice Rolling In Today’s Gaming

On some level, dice-rolling in video games might seem like a bit of a gimmick. A way to tie two industries together that have a few things in common, and to vary gameplay styles. However, players will find that invisible dice-rolling tools are now present in most titles today. RNG and loot boxes are just two examples, but anywhere choice and chance are brought into play – from enemy spawns to dynamic NPC dialogue – essentially what’s happening is a dice is being rolled without anyone taking the time to recognize that movement.

It’s such a unique way to bring variation to gameplay and now the industry couldn’t do without it. It’s strange that what was once a major part of a physical game has now become an invisible part of most titles. In fact, it might be hard to find any games that don’t involve a take on dice rolling in some form. The idea is so prevalent that it has been molded into the rest of the industry. It’s such a simple technique to rely upon to solve so many challenges. Those issues faced within tabletop gaming, such as fairness and balance, or realistic unpredictability, can all be solved with the use of dice. It’s incredible how this basic concept has become so embraced by developers.