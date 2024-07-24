“It’ll Last Maybe a Year or Two”: An Oral History of SpongeBob SquarePants’ First Episode

to the show, the cast had varying reactions to their first visit to Bikini Bottom.

BUMPASS: We did the pilot. I got a copy of it, took it home to my family, played it for them, and they all fell asleep. So I just let it go and said it was just another cartoon. The only cartoon I’d ever been a part of that lasted any length of time was Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? and that lasted for four years. I said, “Well, okay, this is another cartoon; it’ll last maybe a year or two or whatever.” Then I saw the snowballing reception we had from our fans. I was a little surprised. Pleasantly so, you might say.

BROWN: I was just trying to make sense of the pilot. I couldn’t quite grasp what was going on. The problem was, of course, that it was very obvious what was going on. It’s very simple. The key to SpongeBob, generally, is that the simpler, the better.

We went to the studio—it was a big room. Stephen started out in the booth. I’d never had a creator or a director sit in on the recording. In terms of having fun, it really did stand out. But the pilot itself, to me, was very strange.

When we finally got it animated, and it was going to air, they gave us a videotape. I took it back to my house and showed it to my daughter, who was then four years old, and said, “What do you think?” She was mesmerized by it. She wanted to watch it again. And she wanted to watch it again. And she wanted to watch it again. And I was like, “Okay, I guess this thing works.”

FAGERBAKKE: I didn’t really understand it. I was kind of dismissive of it. I thought it was like preschool stuff. I thought it was just going to be one [recording] session because you never know. You’re just trying to book one thing and do your best. It was really weird because there were anchovies in that episode. We had a tank of helium in the recording studio for us all to be the anchovies. I thought, “This is the craziest $600 I’m getting here.” It ​​was fun. The people were cool. I just thought it was for little kids. I was happy to do it but I forgot about it.