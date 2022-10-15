15 Forgotten Resident Evil Clones That Deserve More Love

Years later, though, it’s easy to appreciate what this game was going for. Its very RE-like gameplay may have been seen as tired in 2004, but there’s a charm to those classic genre concepts that is so much easier to appreciate today. Similarly, the game’s story is sometimes rough (the plot was advertised as “three lost episodes” from the show’s equally uneven seventh season), but that episodic storytelling really lets you buy into the idea of playing through the beloved show. This game was just a couple of tweaks away from greatness.

6. Carrier

Carrier is perhaps best known for being one of the earliest truly 3D survival horror games that didn’t look like scalding hot garbage. However, I’d argue that this game deserves to be remembered as much more than a technological novelty.

At the very least, Carrier is a solid survival horror game that is very much representative of a beloved era for that genre. However, Carrier really distinguishes itself through its surprisingly complicated geopolitical plot and advanced targeting system that really feels like an inspiration for Dead Space’s necromorph direction action. While this game’s rough edges prove to be a little too hard to ignore, Carrier is another example of why the Dreamcast era of survival horror games didn’t last nearly long enough.

5. Martian Gothic: Unification

This one actually just missed our list of the best sci-fi horror games ever made. In fact, this is one of those games that I tend to believe was only ignored because of the stigma surrounding Resident Evil-like survival horror games that was starting to take root by late 2000.

Martian Gothic sees players visit a space station that has mysteriously gone radio silent. Try not to be surprised, but it turns out that something has gone terribly wrong. Familiar setup aside, Martian Gothic really makes a name for itself via its emphasis on survival mechanics. Everything from your save slots to your inventory spaces is severely limited in this game, which is bad news considering that many of Martian Gothic’s enemies can’t be put down for good. There’s an almost Metroidvania-like quality to this game’s structure, puzzles, and atmosphere that will leave you wondering why we’re not all singing this game’s praises to this day.

4. Extermination

By the early 2000s, survival horror developers were looking for gimmicks that would help their games stand out in a suddenly congested genre. While Extermination features such a gimmick (a Thing-like infection system that forces you to monitor your protagonists’ health at all times), this title’s true calling card is its commitment to the fundamentals of the genre.