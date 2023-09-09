15 Things You Never Knew About Mortal Kombat

Community star Joel McHale has recently been playing the role of Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat Legends animated films, including the Johnny-based upcoming release, Cage Match. About a decade ago, McHale also made a special appearance on Pete Holmes’ YouTube series Street Fighter Red Tape, which is based around an accountant trying to make sense of M. Bison’s World Warrior fighting tournament. McHale plays Guile, who can’t stop lying about his military background and insists he won “a war” using his Flash Kick. McHale also looks a lot more game accurate as Guile than JCVD did in the sense that he looks utterly ridiculous.

14. Mortal Kombat II’s Comic Foreshadowed the Cyber Ninjas

One of the more memorable parts about Mortal Kombat 3 was its subplot about the Lin Kuei becoming a bit too cutting edge by insisting that all its assassins undergo a process that would transform them into soulless robots. It introduced Sektor and Cyrax while reintroducing Smoke as a cyborg and turned Sub-Zero into a renegade who discarded the ninja outfit for a new look. Based on the games before it, this storyline came completely out of nowhere.

However, that’s not entirely true. In the Mortal Kombat II prologue comic, the Kuai-Liang version of Sub-Zero is introduced by coming out of a futuristic jet, wearing a suit, and handing his business card to Liu Kang and Kung Lao. He mentions how his brother, slain in the first game, was behind the times and was not as adept at technology as the rest of the Lin Kuei had become. Interestingly enough, the jet is piloted by Smoke, who despite being introduced in Mortal Kombat II, completely lacked anything resembling a story. This was the first confirmation that he was part of the Lin Kuei and had any connection to Sub-Zero.

13. The Kombat Kodes Sprinkled Through Multimedia

Mortal Kombat 3 introduced Kombat Kodes, which allowed you to press certain buttons a certain amount of times to turn the versus screen into a slot machine. If you lined up the correct sequence of symbols, it would affect gameplay in some way or perhaps just give you a special message. They really wanted to make a big deal out of this and even used it as part of the marketing, figuring that it would add another layer of replay value. As this was the peak of Mortal Kombat’s initial popularity, they made sure to throw random Kombat Kodes into everything they could.

Not only was there a Kombat Kode mixed into the end credits of the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, but there’s also one etched in the wall in the background of the Liu Kang vs. Reptile fight scene. The animated tie-in Mortal Kombat: The Journey Begins featured one in its own end credits, but it didn’t actually do anything in-game. Otherwise, the Kombat Kodes popped up in print ads, at the Mortal Kombat: Live Tour, t-shirts, and even the commercial for the game’s arcade release.

Yes, Mortal Kombat 3 was such a big deal that even the arcade release got its own TV ad. So weird…