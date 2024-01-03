The Overlooked Evolution of Video Game Voice Acting

Just three years later, the Don Bluth-animated Dragon’s Lair came to arcades and damn near every home console ever made since then. That fun little early walking sim with a handful of quick time events to keep you feeling like you were doing something, also provided a fully voiced experience. It wasn’t a top-shelf pro job, because Don Bluth is the unloved John Carpenter of animation and is constantly digging in his couch cushions to finish a gig. But it was the first to do something we take for granted now: using our voices to help tell an intricate story. While it would take until the Playstation 2 era for full voice acting to become the norm, the flagstones had been laid decades earlier.

Clunky Synthesis and the LucasArts Leap

Fragments of voice work, usually synthesized, became an occasional feature in the ‘80s. Due to technological limitations, home computers (like the Commodore 64) and arcade cabinets were where the cutting edge of audio gimmicks were found. A good example is the opening narration of Transformers: Battle to Save the Earth in 1987. It exists to set the game’s tone, and the gravelly digitization emphasizes the nature of these robot saviors.

Six years later, LucasArts managed the quantum leap that had eluded previous studios by crafting a heavily voice-acted game where the player was also fully involved in exploring the game for themselves. That game was Maniac Mansion’s beloved sequel, The Day of the Tentacle. More than just a technical and structural leap forward, it even featured professional performers like 24’s Nick Jameson and WKRP in Cincinnati star Richard Sanders. A legendary accomplishment still beloved today, Day of the Tentacle might’ve inspired LucasArts to go all in when tweaking Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis for its CD-ROM release. They couldn’t get Harrison Ford, but Doug Lee, a Dynasty Warriors veteran, did a great job in his stead.

With professionals showing how it could be done, budgets and access still meant full coverage voice acting was an investment game studios wanted to manage as cheaply and as efficiently as possible. Even still, there were definite standouts during the PlayStation 1 era, like Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, which featured the stentorian Disney voice veteran Tony Jay and Metal Gear Solid, which turned David Hayter’s Snake into a video game icon.

But for each historical moment, there were some truly terrible lows. The original Resident Evil received its kudos earlier for some truly choice moments of audio horror, but it’s Valkyrie Profile that overcomes an incredibly awkward dub to become one of the best strategy games of the era. The American voice cast of Pokemon, from Veronica Taylor (Ash) to Eric Stuart (Team Rocket’s James) offer an inconsistent but enthusiastic experience, proving it’s not just the voice that matters, but ensuring they’re given direction.

Not long after these experiments, Final Fantasy X and the PS2 ensured voice acting would become a crucial part of a game’s success going forward.