Dare You to Watch the Civil War Trailer Without Hyperventilating

In the summer of 2021, the organization Bright Line Watch released the research from their latest poll, and it left American political scientists stunned. The organization, which was founded essentially to study the stress being placed on American democracy in the 21st century, was no longer simply asking American voters about their confidence in the economy or current leadership, but whether in fact they would like to see their state or region of the U.S. secede from the Union. According to the group’s first major poll released months after the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, where a mob of Donald Trump supporters tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election, more than a third of Americans seemed happy to see their community secede from the United States. And, perhaps less surprisingly, that number nearly doubled depending on geography and political affiliation.

Overall, 37 percent of respondents indicated a “willingness to secede,” while a deafening 66 percent of Southern Republicans—hailing from a region that already tried it once—liked the idea of secession.

Normally, this is the kind of sobering study that would rarely find its way on Den of Geek, yet it seems inescapably necessary to think about while watching the trailer for Alex Garland‘s newest film, Civil War, which just released its first trailer.

A genre auteur in his own right, with Aster having written and directed two instant sci-fi cult classics in Ex Machina and Annihilation in the 2010s, as well as writing the screenplays for 28 Days Later and Sunshine before that, Garland is the type of filmmaker whose name piques immediate interest for a certain type of cinephile. Yet for his latest effort, which is housed at the mercurial tastemaker indie label A24, the filmmaker returned neither to sci-fi or his recent dabbles in outright horror.