15 Forgotten Video Game Consoles

Neo Geo CD (1994)

Continuing with the Neo Geo discussion, SNK eventually realized that charging hundreds of dollars for cartridges was not going to earn them any mainstream success. So, they introduced the Neo Geo CD. The idea was that all the existing SNK arcade games would be released in CD form and would be way more affordable. On paper, it sounded like a great plan and a perfect compromise.

Things did not work out quite like that, though. It turns out that the console had some serious loading issues. Playing some of the smaller games led to no problems, as there would be minimal load times during the entire playthrough. The real problem came with the later games, especially those fighting games that were supposed to be SNK’s bread and butter. Due to the 3-on-3 nature of the series, King of Fighters would make you endure loading screens for every round as they switched out opponents. If the Neo Geo CD had any potential for success, the bad word of mouth from the constant loading killed it for them. The console was discontinued in 1997.

Tiger R-Zone (1995)

Tiger’s handheld electronics from the early 90s are a testament to how much a child will put up with when a property they love is available via a garbage product. Those LCD handheld titles were…memorable and eventually culminated with the release of the R-Zone: a console with the unholy cultural distinction of, “We have the Virtual Boy at home.”

The idea was to hang a reflective lens over the player’s eye as they played titles that were exactly like the older Tiger handheld games. However, the R-Zone allowed you to change cartridges and it presented those games in red and black. While the R-Zone was incredibly affordable, LCD gameplay was already old hat by 1995. More importantly, it turns out that screwing up your eyesight was not a novelty that was going to drum up interest. The R-Zone was discontinued in 1997.

Atari Jaguar CD (1995)

The Atari Jaguar CD is like an unholy union between two failed concepts from the mid-90s. What if they took the Atari Jaguar and gave it its own Sega CD? Man, if only there was some way to add Virtual Boy technology to this. It could possibly summon the Antichrist.

Though announced before the Jaguar’s release, the Jaguar CD endured several delays before it actually hit shelves. By then, it was already too little, too late. The Jaguar was not really setting the world on fire, and this toilet-looking add-on was not going to give the console a shot in the arm. The Jaguar CD offered a small handful of games, though none of them really stood out. Not that it matters at this point, as the hardware was so faulty that it’s incredibly hard to find an old Jaguar CD that works nowadays.