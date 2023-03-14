Does The Last of Us Work Better as a TV Series?

Why The Last of Us Works Better As a TV Series

Early into HBO’s The Last of Us series, it became clear that the show’s biggest advantage was the ability to free itself from the gameplay and storytelling confines of its source material.

Even at the time of The Last of Us 2013 release when many were loudly singing the game’s praises, a few dissenting critics argued that the title’s gameplay and storytelling sometimes felt at odds with each other. For some, it was a simple matter of The Last of Us gameplay not feeling as refined, innovative, and enjoyable as the game’s cinematic narrative elements. While The Last of Us offers a much more substantial gameplay experience compared to something like Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series, some simply felt that all the game’s shooting, stealth, looting, and crafting just weren’t as compelling as the hands-off story sequences that gameplay led to.

There’s also the always controversial matter of ludonarrative dissonance. An increasingly popular (and often disputed) phrase, ludonarrative dissonance refers to the conflict between a game’s story-based narrative and the story being told by that same game’s gameplay. While The Last of Us Part 2 and Uncharted are usually cited ad the bigger examples of ludonarrative dissonance in action, The Last of Us Part 1 invoked a similar debate. Simply put, some fans and critics felt that The Last of Us’ nearly constant supply of action sequences (nearly every level in the game featured fights against the infected or other humans) was sometimes at odds with the more monumental moments of death, loss, sacrifice, and lingering humanity that the game presented vis its cutscenes and dialog sequences.

There’s a degree to which The Last of Us series inherently benefited from its obvious lack of gameplay. When you don’t have to pit the player against waves of human enemies and infected in order to meet the obligation of having action in your video game, you don’t run the risk of desensitizing them to that violence or making those moments of narrative violence feel at odds with the killing you’ve done to get from “Point A” to “Point B.” Violence in the show sometimes felt more significant to the narrative because there was so much less of it (compared to the games).

I know some will hate to hear this, but what really impressed me about the show was the ways it showed that The Last of Us‘ obligation for gameplay-based violence may have always been an assumed obligation. It turns out that many key sections of the game not only hold up when they’re not “supported” by prolonged action sequences but arguably benefit from being free of those sequences.

Moments like Joel’s decision to torture a man to find out where Ellie has been taken feel slightly more impactful in the show than they did in the game. That incident leaves us to wonder if we’re seeing the real Joel for the first time or if he is starting to snap a bit. Mind you, that’s how that moment was always intended to be presented, but it just lands a little more cleanly when it’s not preceded by ten hours of Joel shooting, stabbing, and burning his way through nameless raiders that look relatively similar to those victims.