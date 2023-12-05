Why GTA 6’s Version of Florida Is a Tragically Perfect Setting

While Houser has since resigned from Rockstar Games, his thoughts on that matter still ring true. At the very least, the United States has certainly not become significantly less absurd in the years since Donald Trump’s presidency. While the opportunities for a modern-era GTA game were always obvious (GTA 5’s then-modern setting allowed Rockstar to take GTA Online in some wild and lucrative directions), the challenges were equally apparent. As such, some suspected that Rockstar may elect to bite the bullet and set GTA 6 somewhere in the past.

Instead, Rockstar leaned into the skid by going to Florida. For those who don’t know, the state of Florida has earned quite the reputation over the last few…well, decades or so. In more recent times, the internet has fallen in love with the legacy of “Florida Man:” the words that typically precede a seemingly endless number of reports regarding some absurd crime that happened in the state of Florida.

There are even websites where you can enter your birthday to see which ridiculous “Florida Man” crime was committed on that day. For instance, my birthday brings up the real-life headline “Florida Man Googled ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Before Robbing A Bank.” That’s strangely appropriate given that GTA 6 seemingly stars a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde-like couple. Of course, it’s worth noting that the entire Florida Man sensation can be partially attributed to a Florida state law that allows for unusually detailed reports on arrests to be released to the public. So, whereas some states may only reveal that there was a domestic dispute, Florida will let you know that a wife attacked her husband with the help of their pet alligator.

Yet, Florida remains an especially absurd state in some ways. It’s the state whose political leaders will argue that many should be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit yet have attempted to place restrictions on drag shows and bathrooms. It’s a state that is trying to ban Critical Race Theory and push the “Don’t Say Gay” initiative but is also the home of “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World. It is a place where retirees and fugitives gleefully flee. It’s one of the great cultural melting pots in the United States and the unwiped asshole of that same country.

As you can see, Florida is also a state of contradictions. The most important of which may be the state’s often extreme wealth and income gaps. Florida is the home of both the uber-rich and the extremely poor. You probably saw caricatures of both in that GTA 6 trailer. While there are times when it seems like those on both sides of that wealth gap love to exhibit their lifestyles in the most extreme ways possible, the fact of the matter is that Florida is far from the only state that bears the burden of that often crippling social issue. In fact, by many metrics, Florida isn’t even the worst state for income and wealth inequality. With the exception of Washington DC, that honor actually belongs to New York: one of the original targets of GTA’s merciless American satire.

And that is very much the point here. Florida is the perfect GTA setting not just for the ways the state has become the embodiment of the absurdity that once felt like the sole property of the GTA franchise, but for the ways that Florida has become the often ridiculously on-the-nose embodiment of many of the contradictions, issues, and subcultures that have come to define the United States.