The Games That Defined the ZX Spectrum

The ZX Spectrum shouldn’t have been that big of a deal. It was a budget and underpowered personal computer released at a time when the personal computer industry had more options than most people would ever need. At the very least, the ZX Spectrum’s audio cassette media format and bizarre methods of software distribution should have made its library of supported games little more than a novelty.

Instead, the ZX Spectrum became one of the most important video game devices ever made. The little computer that could found its way into a surprising number of homes and helped launch the modern British video game scene in the process. It may seem like a strange story, but when you look at some of the games that helped define the ZX Spectrum, it all starts to make a little more sense.

The Hobbit (1982)

This graphic adventure title wasn’t just based on the legendary fantasy novel of the same name; early copies of the game actually came with a copy of that book. At the very least, that kind of promotional tactic showcased both the game’s love of its source material and the way it aspired to reach out to a fervent fanbase that was still waiting on truly brilliant adaptations of Tolkien’s work.

The Hobbit was such an adaptation. Despite being one of the first ZX Spectrum games, this adventure title was surprisingly advanced. Its rich visuals did the best they could to convey a complex world, and its input options accounted for physics, timing, and even adjectives. Right from the start, previously wary ZX Spectrum owners knew they were in good hands.