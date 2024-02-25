The Games That Defined The Commodore 64

However, both the sales and long-term viability of Wizard were damaged not by the gameplay itself, but by the competition. Jumpman was released just before Wizard was launched, a title that was also featured on the C64 among other consoles. The issue was, Jumpman stole Wizard’s thunder due to better marketing opportunities and similar genre elements. Perhaps if Wizard had been released at a different time, the end result would have been another legacy builder for the platform. Instead, it is resigned to the archives as a “What if?” story that highlights the depth of the platform’s library. It’s still a great deal of fun to play today, and fans should check out the Wizard Expansion Set which added additional levels to the title.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Consoles have long fought for the right to be the exclusive platform for a licensed property. While the 1984 Ghostbusters game might have launched on a variety of platforms, it was initially designed for the C64. It was a major market move for Commodore and spoke to the mass appeal of the platform at that time. The reception to the game was positive at the time (if largely negative now), but this is a case where sales outshine the critical response.

Ghostbusters showed the Commodore 64 could be trusted as a major player that could support a likely blockbuster. While the C64 edition of this title (and other ports) has been criticized in hindsight due to how poorly it has aged, the title was defining in other ways for the Commodore. The fact it still generates such strong opinions speaks to its impact.

Pitstop II (1984)

Developed & Published Epyx

It’s clear at this stage that the mid-80s was the heyday for the Commodore 64. The sheer range of titles available during that time highlighted how capable the platform was at jumping between genres and styles. Pitstop II is a fantastic example of that trend, with the racing game hitting major consoles including the C64 in its first wave and instantly defining the 3D format within the vehicular genre.

Pitstop II controlled well, looked great for the period, and helped to shape the other racing titles that came after its release. The Commodore 64 could hold the game up as an example of its continued status within the industry and that despite some missteps, could act as a host for ambitious alternative games. The relative smoothness of the gameplay on the C64 meant that players could rely on the platform for future similar experiences. Benefitting from the competitive element, Pitstop II was also popular because it pitted players against one another, once again showing the arcade atmosphere could be created in the home via a split screen.