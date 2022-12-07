The Game Awards 2022: Start Time, How to Watch, and Every Nominee

Audiences can tune in to watch the 2022 Game Awards starting at 8 PM EST/5 PST on Thursday, December 8. Technically, the stream will begin at 7:30 PM EST/4:30 PM EST with a 30-minute pre-show, but the event won’t properly begin until after that prelude. That said, those who want to see every reveal and update will likely want to tune into the pre-show. If it’s anything like years past, you can expect to see a few trailers and updates during the build-up to the main event.

Where to Watch The Game Awards 2022

Anyone who is lucky enough to snag a ticket to the 2022 Game Awards can see it live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, most viewers will obviously need to catch the show via streaming services. Thankfully, those staying at home have quite a few options.

According to the Game Awards website, the event will stream on all major gaming-related streaming services. Those include YouTube, Twitch, and even Steam. The Game Awards team is also allowing people to co-stream the event, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to watch it alongside your favorite streamers. In fact, you can sign up to become an official Game Awards co-streamer.

Finally, those of you who are hearing about the ceremony late and want to get in on the fun as soon as possible can start watching the show via the YouTube embed below as soon as it starts!

The Game Awards 2022: Every Award Category and Nominee

2022 was full of amazing games, and odds are you played at least one of them. The Game Awards is celebrating the best of the best, and while some games were only nominated for one category, others managed to garner a surprising (though often deserved) number of nominations. Here is a complete list of every game you can expect to see in the 2022 Game Awards and what they were nominated for:

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3