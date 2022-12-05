The Game Awards 2022: Nominees and Winner Predictions

At a time when E3 looks to be on its last legs, The Game Awards has surprisingly become the industry’s biggest annual show. While that’s largely due to the often overwhelming number of reveals and announcements that happen during the show, quite a few people still tune in to see who will win the most prestigious awards in gaming.

So far as that goes, the 2022 Game Awards may be the most difficult year to predict in the award show’s recent history. Yes, a couple of big games will likely end up taking home the majority of statues. That happens almost every year. However, every Game Awards category features numerous wild card candidates waiting to sneak in an upset, while some categories consist entirely of those wild card candidates. There are few guaranteed winners this year, which obviously makes the entire show that much more exciting.

That being the case, we just couldn’t wait to share our predictions for who will win this year’s biggest awards. Please note that you’ll find our predictions for each category winner in bold amongst the list of each category’s overall nominees.

Game Awards 2022: Game of the Year Nominees and Predictions

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Unless something truly shocking happens, this category looks to be a two-horse race between God of War and Elden Ring. At the moment, there isn’t really a clear favorite between the two, though GoW‘s recent buzz has certainly been quite loud.