The Game Awards 2022: Announcement and Reveal Predictions

When Sekiro Dubi combed through Elden Ring’s code, they also found references to 30 new bosses (potentially) and an “Underground Dungeon Ark.” Moreover, while examining the update trailer, Sekiro Dubi discovered assets that currently don’t exist in the game, including a new hairstyle, a new weapon, and a previously unseen ash of war. The running theory is that those glimpses of new assets, combined with the aforementioned boss references, are proof of upcoming DLC.

Admittedly, Elden Ring fans have been burned in the past by fake DLC leaks, but many will watch the Game Awards 2022 hoping to see FromSoftware take home at least one trophy. Hopefully, they’ll get a sneak peek at the game’s next major update along the way.

Hazelight’s Next Game

Last year, the Game Awards’ Game of the Year category was full of AAA blockbuster titles, including Deathloop, Metroid Dread, and Resident Evil Village. However, against all odds, the “semi-indie” game It Takes Two actually took the biggest prize home (along with the awards for Best Family and Best Multiplayer Game). Given recent rumors, the 2022 Game Awards could turn into a kind of victory lap for Hazelight.

In November of this year, the director of Hazelight Games, Josef Fares, told Video Games Chronicle that his studio is making “good progress” on its next project and is confident that “it’ll be something really fucking cool.” Given the review scores of It Takes Two and Hazelight’s previous title, A Way Out, Fares’ confidence seems well founded, but what makes us think he will present his next game at the 2022 Game Awards? Well, he’s attending the ceremony and will present the final award to this year’s Game of the Year winner, so the studio will certainly have a presence. Also, isn’t it tradition for hosts to give audiences a taste of their upcoming games? We might not get more than a taste, but a brief trailer certainly seems like a strong possibility.

Hideo Kojima’s New Projects

By now, it’s no secret that The Game Awards’ executive producer and host Geoff Keigley is best buds with Hideo Kojima. Keigley even named and shamed Konami because they didn’t let Kojima collect an award for Metal Gear Solid V. If Keigley can promote Kojima, he will. Naturally, that means we might see a trailer for Kojima’s next game at The Game Awards 2022.

Ever since Death Stranding was released, Kojima and his team have been hard at work on a mysterious new project. Kojima has even been releasing silhouettes of figures alongside strange questions “Who am I?” and “Where am I?” What does it all mean? One theory states Kojima is teasing an upcoming game dubbed “Overdose.” Others think the images could be teasing Death Stranding 2, which Norman Reedus has confirmed to be in development. Or maybe Kojima is teasing his upcoming Xbox collaboration. Or maybe it’s all three.