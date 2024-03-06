Star Wars: The Canceled Jedi Knight Game No One Remembers 

For starters, there are no substantial verified details about what the game could have become, nor are there enough details about its cancellation. In fact, most people only discovered its very existence with that logo drop. Since then, there have been no reports about the development of the game, its cancellation, or what it may have been if it was ever really a proper new game in the first palce. Despite all the speculation and all the built-up mythology that followed, Jedi Knight III may have been a mere concept caught up in a wave of cancellations.

Star Wars has a rough history of games getting canceled before their development can make much progress or even begin. Famously, titles like Star Wars 1313 and Battlefront III stand out, as experiences that audiences were genuinely excited for but never got to play. Recently another title set in the galaxy far, far away (Respawn’s bounty hunter FPS title) was canceled by EA, showing that this culture has continued.

Even Brink Of Darkness was accompanied by a range of other potential projects like Scum and Villainy, Rebel Jedi, Vader, Rogue Jedi, Rebel Scum, and Rise of the Rebellion. It’s hard to say what the state of any of those projects may have been or how many more ideas have been left on the cutting room floor over the years. Yet, Brink of Darkness‘ rise to the top of that pile reveals quite a few things about the significance of its existence and what it says about the long history of promising Star Wars games we’ll likely never get to play.

The Future Of The Franchise

Although it could be argued that LucasFilm and Disney are testing deeper waters by approving the recent remaster of Dark Forces, it’s unlikely that story will ever be properly continued. And if for some reason Jedi Knight III was to be developed anew in some capacity, it’s almost certain that Brink Of Darkness’ rumored and planned concepts wouldn’t play into the final product.

But really, the story of canceled and lost titles like Jedi Knight III is the story of Disney’s acquisition of LucasFilm. When the company purchased George Lucas’ studio, it went about axing any projects that were still in development in the name of a fresh start. What’s more, by wiping out the Expanded Universe timeline, figures like Kyle Katarn were stamped with the Legends branding instead. Not only would it not make canonical sense to revisit these previous games, but unless they are released under the Legends banner, there’s also not a lot of hope of Disney’s interests being piqued by games they didn’t greenlight in the first place.

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, the lost concepts of this era and the franchises they may have kicked off or continued will likely never see the light of day. And with that culture of cancellation extending to today’s era, it’s only a matter of time before similar titles are lost to the archives. From Amy Hennig’s Project Ragtag to EA’s recent Star Wars concept, the list of stories that will never be told continues to build.