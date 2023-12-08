How Nightdive Studios Is Restoring Gaming’s Lost Art

In July 2023, the Video Game History Foundation revealed that 87% of classic video games released in the United States are now considered critically endangered. Nearly 9 out of 10 video games ever released in the U.S. are unavailable via modern distribution platforms. How did it come to this?

“It was the Wild West back then,” says Stephen Kick, CEO and co-founder of Nightdive Studios. “[There was] a lack of foresight for saving work… it was lost in a closet or thrown out if a studio was acquired or went bankrupt… it’s just gone.”

Kick co-founded Nightdive Studios in 2012 after trying and failing to download an official copy of one of his favorite games, System Shock 2. Since then, Nightdive has helped rescue many formerly lost games through remasters, re-releases, and remakes.

“It’s always been about treating video games as art,” Kick says. “In order to have that distinction, we have to do a better job of preserving our past so that people can appreciate and experience it.”