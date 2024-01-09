The Best Traditional Roguelike Games

Go into a retro gaming forum looking for recommendations for a good roguelike after falling in love with Dead Cells, and you may start a fight. The delineation between ‘roguelike’ and ‘roguelite’ began to blur a while ago. The terms ‘true’ or ‘pure’ Roguelike get thrown around by devotees of the traditional mystery dungeon (Japan’s term for a Roguelike), unfortunately adding a sniffy attitude that suggests the ‘lites’ are lesser. In a world where Hades exists, that’s nonsense.

From a fan who loves both, and wants you to love both, traditional roguelikes grant their zippier descendants procedural floors peppered with the rare handcrafted floor, randomized starts that may handicap your early progress, permadeath runs, and, sometimes, a metagame of unlocks that will inform your next run and all the runs after. What the classics keep for themselves is a turn-based system that requires tactical insight for every move once an enemy is on your screen, a greater emphasis on how randomized effects may play off of each other, minimalist graphics ( if there even are any) and, often, a sense of serene impenetrability.

Playing the originator, Rogue, is a throwback to the CRT monitor era of the early ‘80s. The first time you load it up, you’re going to stand there like Neo while Cypher tells you that he looks at code and can see people. You’re playing something like an @. All around you is a field of periods. Except for maybe a green Greek numeric by what’s implied to be a hallway. Fumbling with the keys, you walk towards it. It’s a lizard, and now you’re dead. If this is 1993 and you’re a heavily depressed teenager, congratulations on your new obsession. But since it’s 2024, let’s walk you through why it’s worth loving the classic Rogue-style game by exploring some of the best traditional Roguelike titles you can play today.

NetHack

Rogue is a genre-defining game, but it’s also slimmer and less developed than its descendants. NetHack, which forked from a different Rogue cousin, Hack, started development back in 1987, and it’s been continually worked on and updated ever since. I recommend it over its granddaddy for several reasons. Its expanded character attribute system will feel familiar to general JRPG fans over Rogue’s take-it-or-leave-it strength-based character sheet, its bestiary is vastly expanded, and there’s so much stuff to do and learn that it’s hard to get bored. Oh, and it’s also as free as ever.