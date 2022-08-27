15 Best Mario Kart Tracks Ever

It’s likely the first track you’ll encounter that allows you to easily fall into the abyss below. With its spooky music and stream of dancing boos overhead, it’s also the course that makes it clear that Mario Kart is going to be more than just a Sunday drive through the Mushroom Kingdom.

14. Baby Park (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Depending on who you ask, Mario Kart Double Dash is either the best in the series thanks to its unique two-racer-to-a-kart gameplay, or a franchise detour best left in the rearview mirror. Regardless of where you stand, it produced one of the very best Mario Kart tracks in Baby Park: a deceptively simple and small course that offers so much more than what a first glance might reveal.

While most standard Mario Kart tracks last three laps, Baby Park demands seven laps from drivers. As the items start flying, things get more and more hectic. Despite the name, winning consistently on Baby Park is very much a test of pure skill.

13. Neo Bowser City (Mario Kart 7)

City driving generally sucks, but Mario Kart finds ways to make even that chore feel fun. Granted, just getting rid of all the traffic would be enough to do that, but even then, most real city roads wish they were as well designed as Neo Bowser City with its sharp turns, big ramps, and numerous dips and hills.

A lot of thought clearly went into just the track design itself, but what really elevates Neo Bowser City is the visual of the constantly pounding rain lit up by endless neon lights. This is basically Mario Kart meets Blade Runner, and it looks incredible in 3D mode on the Nintendo 3DS.

12. Toad’s Turnpike (Mario Kart 64)

Mario Kart has always been praised for not taking itself too seriously, so Toad’s Turnpike’s attempt at crafting something slightly more realistic certainly makes it stand out all the more in the series. This is the track that dares to ask, “What if Mario Kart was more of an arcade racer like Need for Speed?”