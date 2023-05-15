Tears of the Kingdom Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Mechanics The Game Doesn’t Teach You

You Can Launch Zonai Wings Using Recall

Have you tried to set your Zonai Wing near a cliff, jump onto it as it’s falling, and fail miserably? I know I did. More times than I like to admit, in fact. However, there is a better way to launch your Zonai Wing off of any cliff or tall structure in the game.

First, use your Ultrahand ability to lift the Zonai wing. Next, “drag” the Zonai Wing in a pattern that sends it off the cliff (or whatever you’re standing on). From there, return it to land and equip the Recall ability. Stand on the Zonai Wing, trigger the Recall ability, and the Wing will “rewind’ through the pattern you just created. Once you and the wing are safely over the cliff, cancel the Rewind ability and enjoy the flight.

You Can Use Your Scope While In the Air

You’ll spend a lot of time in the air in Tears of the Kingdom. While much of that time will be spent discovering Sky Islands and making your way to other objectives, there is another valuable thing you can do while flying.

It turns out that you can equip your Scope in real time whenever you’re flying above Hyrule. Doing so makes it much easier to mark points of interest from far across the map. It’s not a replacement for the information you get from Skyview Towers, but it’s one of the best ways to discover new areas in your current zone.

Flocks of Birds Often Mark Points of Interest

Speaking of points of interest, you may recall that Breath of the Wild’s birds used to tell you where some Shrines were located. Well, it seems they no longer do that in Tears of the Kingdom (though the aforementioned Lightroot method is a fine substitute). However, that doesn’t mean you should ignore those flocks when you see them.

Actually, there is almost always a point of interest under any flocks of birds you find hovering in the sky. What, exactly, you’ll find tends to vary. Sometimes, it will be a chasm entrance. Other times, you’ll locate a cave or enemy camp. And yes, sometimes you’ll still find a Shrine. The point is that you should always explore whatever those birds find so interesting.