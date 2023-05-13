Tears of the Kingdom: How to Unlock the Temple of Time

Tears of the Kingdom: Where to Find the Third Shrine (Gutanbac Shrine)

This one is tricky.

After exiting the In-Isa Shrine, head east. Fight the enemies along the way if you’d like (they have good loot), but you’re really looking for a cave. Enter the cave, and follow the path. Again, there is really valuable loot in here, but none of it is necessary for this quest.

Eventually, you will run into a group of Maker Constructs. They’ll teach you a few new mechanics (and grant you access to powerful new items), but one NPC will give you a Zonai Capsule with a fan in it. From here, you’ll want to grab a nearby minecart, place it on the rail, and attach a fan to the back of the minecart. Hop inside the cart, smack the fan, and ride the rail to the next area.

From this area, you should be able to just spot the Gutanbac Shrine based on its relative position on the map I posted above. You may also notice that the Shrine is surrounded by snow. Just as in Breath of the Wild, trying to cross this area without the proper gear (which you don’t have) will cause you to freeze and lose your health.

Thankfully, there are numerous Spicy Peppers along this path. Pick up the peppers, cook them in one of the nearby pots, and you’ll create a dish that will grant you Cold Resistance. It’s better to combine as many peppers as possible in a single dish if you’re able to do so.

Once you have enough Spicy Pepper dishes, you have a few options about what to do next. I found it easiest to build a raft to cross the nearby lake. From there, follow the path up the mountain. Scale the nearby cliff wall, and you’ll reach an area with a waterfall in it. You’ll need to climb the cliffside in this area to reach the nearby shrine, but it’s covered in snow that will cause you to slip.