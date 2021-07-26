How Mortal Kombat Became the Best Selling Fighting Game Franchise Ever

What doesn’t get talked about quite as much, though, is how Mortal Kombat‘s violence has remained something of a novelty even as the idea of violent video games becomes much more common. See, there was a specific era of video games in which developers were trying to use violence/extreme content to court controversy for their games (Rockstar’s excellent Manhunt is one of the better examples of that era). It was kind of like the torture porn era for major horror movies. We experienced it, the fad burned out, and many of us left a little more numb to the idea of extreme violence as a draw. More and more game studios dialed back on the idea of implementing such incredible levels of violence, not necessarily on moral grounds, but because it slowly became less of a hook/novelty.

Mortal Kombat is different. The franchise could go toe-to-toe with most of the most violent video games released over the last 30 years or so from a pure content perspective, but Mortal Kombat‘s violence has always been…fun. It’s less of a torture porn scenario where violence is meant to disturb and test you and more like an ’80s slasher where the violence is so cartoonish and over-the-top that it’s often hard to take it seriously. It’s all about having fun, which is still a novelty compared to toned-down violence, violence as biting (sometimes hard to process) social commentary, or violence that is trying too hard to be controversial.

Mortal Kombat Is One of the Most “Accessible” Fighting Game Franchises

Talking about “accessibility” in fighting games is always tough. It’s a topic that draws gatekeepers who look down on the very concept of accessibility in gaming as well as those who think they’re defending a game by arguing it’s not really that accessible from a mechanical standpoint.

When we talk about Mortal Kombat‘s accessibility, though, it’s only as a positive. In fact, it’s not just about the game’s mechanics. Yes, the original Mortal Kombat games were perhaps “simpler” than something like Street Fighter, but as the series grew, it certainly adopted more complicated gameplay systems that elevated it in the eyes of some genre purists. I’d argue that modern Mortal Kombat games boast better pick-up and play credentials than some of its genre competitors, but you’re obviously not going to convince anyone who believes that is an inherently bad thing that it’s actually a very impressive quality.

No, the real magic of Mortal Kombat‘s accessibility is how the franchise’s various developers and designers over the years have maintained this aura of approachability that the series boasts to this day even as it has become a much deeper fighting game series. As we noted above, Mortal Kombat feels more fun than intimidating in a way that even some of the best fighting game franchises can’t equal. As we’ll look at below, a lot of the ways the Mortal Kombat teams over the years have achieved and maintained that image can be attributed to the elements of their games that they’ve intelligently chosen to emphasize over their closest competitors.

Mortal Kombat is More Satisfying to a Much Wider Audience

You could maybe label this idea under “accessibility,” but it’s actually a slightly different point that proves to be very important when you’re trying to comprehend the incredible staying power of the Mortal Kombat franchise after all these years. “Accessibility” is what can help get gamers in the door and form their first impressions. What matters from there is how those players feel once they start spending time with the game, and that’s where Mortal Kombat really pulls ahead of some other notable fighting game franchises.