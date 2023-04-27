Jedi Survivor Performance Issues: Biggest Bugs and Glitches So Far

The game is prone to crashing across all platforms (our own Matthew Byrd experienced at least five hard crashes during his PS5 playthrough)

Parts of the environments tended to pop in (especially during cutscenes).

The game had trouble loading many areas.

Framerates dropped significantly during large combat sections, while in open areas, and even when stepping through doorways.

The game is prone to screen tearing.

Lowering graphics settings didn’t notably improve performance for some PC users.

Out of all the bugs listed above, the most troubling is the game’s apparent refusal to improve performance when graphics settings are turned down. Normally, reducing stuff like textures, lighting, and effects should ease some of the strain on processors, but if they don’t, something might be wrong with the engine and/or its optimization. PCGamer postulated that part of the problem might be due to Jedi: Survivor loading parts of the level in the background. Video Games Chronicle’s review backs up this thesis since, by their accounts, the game ran much smoother during linear levels, when the engine didn’t have to load as much.

Though Jedi: Survivor‘s performance is generally better on next-gen consoles, even the game’s Performance Mode won’t address all the game’s issues. It will probably take a few patches for those to have less of an impact.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s Cutscene Bugs

Normally, visual and performance bugs would also cover cutscenes, but many outlets noticed that cutscenes are privy to their own sets of glitches. Here are the most significant problems reviewers noticed:

Pop-in was extremely bad during cutscenes.

A game-breaking audio bug invaded every cutscene and ruined the experience.

Framerates dropped as low as 15 or 20 FPS during cutscenes.

Dialogue usually overlapped and some pieces of dialogue were missing during cutscenes.

Removable character accessories such as helmets and blasters shook and snapped to positions during cutscenes.

Character accessories such as plates flickered in and out of existence during cutscenes.

Characters could rubber band across the screen during cutscenes.

Admittedly, many of the bugs reviewers discovered during cutscenes are yet another symptom of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s performance issues, so perhaps they will go away once Respawn Entertainment patches the game. As before, the PC version tends to suffer from the most cutscene performance issues, but it’s a fairly widespread issue.

Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Worth It Despite the Performance Issues?

At the moment, the PC version of Jedi: Survivor carries a pretty strong “buyer beware” warning. Most reviews of the PC version of the game reference various performance issues regardless of the power of the player’s hardware. While the issues are not universal or utterly game-breaking in the way they were for games like Batman: Arkham Knight and Cyberpunk 2077, those who value PC performance and/or do not have incredibly high-end machines may want to wait for patches before purchasing that version of the game.

What if you’ve already purchased the PC version, though? Well, given all the performance issues and the game’s inability to keep a solid framerate, we have to agree with Video Game Chronicle and recommend sticking with Jedi: Survivor’s quality mode settings regardless of hardware. Currently, the game can barely handle 40 FPS on most high-end PCs, let alone 60, so why bother using graphics options that are supposed to max out framerates? Just enjoy Cal Kestis’ journey in 30 FPS and hope you can avoid the worst of the issues.