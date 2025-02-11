South of Midnight Preview: 5 Things We Learned After Playing a Demo of the Game

More than a history lesson, South of Midnight fully embraces the style of that region. In one of the demo’s best moments, the soundtrack swelled with the sounds of a softly plucked guitar and a ballad about the fairy tale that Hazel had slowly unraveled through the demo. Set against the visual fallout of that fable (which we won’t spoil here), that sequence was a glorious celebration of the sounds, stories, and sights that clearly drew developer Compulsion Games to this world in the first place. It really puts the “folk” in folktale.

While a few awkward pieces of dialogue and awkwardly implemented plot points (at least in the context of the demo) raise questions about how South of Midnight will handle some of the more complex material associated with its protagonist and this region, the heart of the experience seems to be in the right place. This team has taken on a tall task that requires a lot of thematic juggling, but the world they’re building has so much potential.

South of Midnight’s Stop-Motion Visuals Are Striking But Inconsistent

At a glance, South of Midnight’s stop-motion-like animation style seems to be one of its defining features. That style has been heavily featured in much of the game’s promotional material so far, which may lead you to think that the full experience is built around that animation technique.

The truth is a bit more complicated. That jittery stop-motion style is largely limited to the game’s cutscenes. There are traces of it in the actual gameplay, though its use in more active scenarios sometimes gives the false impression that the game is glitching or suffering through framerate drops. Then again, this is an early version of the game, so we may be seeing a bit of both.

In any case, those more distinctive stop-motion visual elements felt somewhat downplayed in this preview. Perhaps they were toned down from what we saw in the trailers for practical purposes, but they didn’t stand out quite as much as we expected. They’re novel enough when paired with the greater novelty of the setting, though it will be interesting to see if the full game finds more ways to utilize them. Without more of that hook, South of Midnight’s base visuals don’t always support the creativity of its best design concepts.

South of Midnight’s Gameplay Offers a Largely Linear Blend of Acrobatics, Combat, and Collecting

It turns out the one South of Midnight gameplay preview we’ve seen so far offered a fairly comprehensive view of the final experience (or at least as much as we played of the game in this preview). South of Midnight puts you on a fairly linear path filled with plot beats, designated combat zones, and the occasional collectible.