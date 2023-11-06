Silent Hill 2 Remake Threatens Gamers With the Origin Story Nobody Asked For

Before I dive too deeply into that information, I should be clear that there are elements of this story that we cannot confirm with absolute certainty. Not only could that product page be inaccurate or based on outdated information, but the strange wording of that line is open to some interpretation. For instance, I suppose it is possible (though seemingly unlikely) that the listing is touting the return of Pyramid Head and a new origin story but not suggesting that the origin story is necessarily directly related to Pyramid Head.

However, you’re not alone if you read that description and took it to mean that the Silent Hill 2 remake will include a playable Pyramid Head origin story. You’re also not alone if you gagged slightly at the thought of that possibility.

What is Pyramid Head’s origin story? The full answer to that question is meant to be largely ambiguous. However, we know that Pyramid Head first appeared in the 2001 video game, Silent Hill 2. As many of the things we see in that game are actually manifestations of protagonist James Sunderland’s twisted consciousness, it has long been assumed that the figure known as Pyramid Head is another one of those manifestations. Specifically, it’s popularly believed that Pyramid Head represents Sunderland’s repressed guilt and his desire to be punished for his past actions. Pyramid Head could be called the executioner of that sentencing.

Through supplementary material (and statements made by Silent Hill 2‘s art director, Masahiro Ito), we later learned that Pyramid Head’s design is meant to resemble outfits worn by cultist executioners who once worshipped the deity Valtiel in the town of Silent Hill. It seems that when James and his wife previously visited the town, James saw a picture of those executioners which was burned into his mind and later became the narrative inspiration for the striking look of the Pyramid Head character who is indeed a “fan favorite.”

However, Pyramid Head’s fan-favorite status has always been something of a sticking point for the franchise. Though it’s hardly unusual for a villain to become the face of a horror franchise (just look at pretty much every slasher movie ever), Pyramid Head is seemingly a manifestation of James’ subconscious. That inherently limits the character to James’ actions, which are (as of writing) largely limited to the 2001 video game, Silent Hill 2.

Yet, various efforts have been made to feature Pyramid Head in other pieces of media over the years. While that includes the character’s appearance in things like Bomberman DLC, Dead by Daylight, and a truly bizarre Silent Hill arcade game, those are sometimes brushed off as simple corporate cameos. What really bothered some people (including Masahiro Ito and Silent Hill producer Tomm Hulett) was when Konami decided to insert a Pyramid Head-type figure into Silent Hill: Homecoming. Though the character’s name and elements of its design were changed, it was an obvious instance of Konami willingly betraying the narrative logic of the Pyramid Head concept to capitalize on a familiar face.