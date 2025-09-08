Rush of Ikorr Brings Classic Mythology to Trading Card Games

For anyone looking to see classic mythological icons duke it out for divine supremacy, the fast-paced and fun to play trading card game Rush of Ikorr presents an epic opportunity to see myths and monsters throw down. Players pick from a variety of starter decks based on different global pantheons, drawn from mythological figures Ancient Greece, Egypt, Japan, and more. Upper Deck’s Dylan Davidson sat down with Den of Geek at Mission Brewery in San Diego to talk all things Rush of Ikorr and share the exciting new card game with a full audience eager to try it out for themselves.

Showcasing the game, Davidson highlights the strategies and gameplay behind Rush of Ikorr, including its core concept of victory by obtaining 15 of the mythical Ikorr to dominate opponents. Davidson highlighted many of the gorgeously rendered cards and the team-battle mechanics of the game, with Rush of Ikorr designed to accommodate not only 1v1 games but as many as 3v3 games for the ultimate mythological showdown. Rush of Ikorr that really embraces the epic scope of its iconic and distinct pantheons, with a fun-filled gameplay experience that’s best shared with as many friends as possible.

Of course, any trading card game’s enjoyment is largely drawn from the cards themselves and Rush of Ikorr boasts an impressive and growing set of cards, beautifully rendering each of these gods and monsters into stunning life. Rush of Ikorr has over 2000 possible card combinations from its extensive collection, making sure no two cards or games ever feel exactly alike. While demonstrating how the game is played, Davidson also revealed many of the game-changing cards, each with the potential to completely change the stakes of a game. Simply put, Rush of Ikorr was built by trading card game fans for trading card game fans, but while staying accessible and fun to newcomers of the medium.

In the wake of the release of Superman, the biggest superhero movie of 2025, Upper Deck also unveiled its latest trading card line in association with DC Comics. A part of Fleer’s Brilliant series, the cards capture the biggest heroes and villains of the DC Universe with artwork straight from the comic books that endeared them to millions of fans worldwide. This includes foil cards and convention exclusives, with the hit HBO series Peacemaker among the DC cards that Upper Deck brought to Comic-Con International 2025 in San Diego.