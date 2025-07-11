Hearthstone’s Best Decks From Lost City of Un’Goro Reveal a Troubling Meta Shift

Golakka Depths simply should not exist in its current form. Fans identified it as a problem card the moment it was revealed (it’s a more powerful version of an already powerful strategy), and it’s surpassed the hype so far. Worst of all, the nature of the card has made it extremely difficult for players to enjoy or even test the expansion’s other quest cards. Games simply end before you can complete those quests, much less utilize their rewards.

Again though, Journey to Un’Goro had a similar problem at launch. Once that expansion’s biggest problems were fixed, fans were able to more easily enjoy what turned out to be a robust set of compelling cards. Thus something theoretically similar could happen in the coming weeks with Lost City of Un’Goro as the Hearthstone team gathers data and makes the necessary balance adjustments.

However, this may prove to be one area where the sibling expansions greatly differ. Assuming that the Paladin quest is eventually altered, you still have the new Druid Legendary (Loh, the Living Legend) waiting in the wings, ready to end games before they really get started. It’s incredibly difficult to play against these decks, and it’s nearly impossible to find a deck that can effectively challenge both. You may have gone into the new expansion hoping to play with the new cards but you’re often just picking your poison.

Even if you were to remove those two cards from the game, many of the most competitive Hearthstone decks at the moment are simply variations of previous archetypes. It’s not uncommon for existing cards to remain powerful at the release of a new expansion, but I struggle to recall the last time so many new cards have felt so… irrelevant this early on.

As someone who enjoys the “embrace the chaos” aspect of Hearthstone, I applaud the team for never being afraid to produce potentially game-breaking cards. However, those cards should be designed to push the game in interesting and fun new directions. Lost City of Un’Goro’s most powerful new cards are obviously far too good and not particularly exciting to play or play against. Meanwhile, its most creative cards are so far below the power level of previous releases that you’re left to wonder how many balance changes it would take to make them truly viable.

The previous Hearthstone meta wasn’t perfect but at least you could pick your favorite class and enjoy a somewhat competitive deck. That has changed quite a bit, quite quickly. Yes, these problems will be fixed. They always are. As we wait for them to be fixed though, fans are deprived of the best part of any new expansion: experimenting with new cards to see what is fun and what works.